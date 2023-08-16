Donald Trump Attacks Fox News, Claims They're Using 'Negative Polls' to Trash Him Prior to Upcoming 2024 Election
Just a few days after Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time — this time for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia — the former president lashed out at Fox News for not featuring him in a positive light.
"Fox News is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure out who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump. They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don't exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST 'P' EVER!" the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, August 16.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman wants everyone to know he's innocent, which is why he's taking action.
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” he wrote on August 15.
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” Trump continued. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
Even before Trump made headlines this week, he continued to maintain his innocence.
“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” he vented. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT.”
"The false documents were intended to disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, in order to unlawfully change the outcome of the November 3, 2020, presidential election in favor of Donald Trump,” the indictment states.