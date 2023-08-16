Donald Trump Attacks Fox News, Claims They're Using 'Negative Polls' to Trash Him Prior to Upcoming 2024 Election

Just a few days after Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time — this time for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia — the former president lashed out at Fox News for not featuring him in a positive light.

"Fox News is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure out who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump. They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don't exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST 'P' EVER!" the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, August 16.