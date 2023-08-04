Anderson Cooper Slams Donald Trump for Claiming Washington, D.C., Is Full of 'Filth and Decay': 'That Is the City He Left Behind'

"This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot," he added. "So if you can’t beat 'em, you persecute 'em or you prosecute 'em. We can't let this happen in America. Thank you very much."

However, Cooper had a bone to pick with Trump's comments about the state of the nation's capital.

"We should point out that when the former president left office and left Washington, D.C., the city was on lockdown because of the attack on January 6th," Cooper said. "That is the city he left behind."

