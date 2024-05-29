Michael Cohen Plots New Book Deal and Run for Congress After Trump Trial Testimony: Source
Michael Cohen has big plans for his future after Donald Trump's hush money trial.
The embattled ex-president's alleged former "fixer" is reportedly considering running for political office and penning a new book, according to several sources who were in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.
One source described Cohen as a "walking reality show" who had been surrounded by supporters when out on the town.
Another person told an outlet the disgraced lawyer had lunch at 75 Main "three days in a row" where he allegedly claimed he wanted to run for Congress.
At a party in the Hamptons, a New York socialite reportedly told Cohen, "If you run I will be your first massive check… I could raise you millions."
"Cohen was strutting confidently around the Hamptons as if he were the biggest star," another insider spilled. "Half the people say he’s a delusional liar and the rest say he’s saving America from Trump. Everyone has an opinion on this, and Cohen was everywhere this weekend."
"Cohen hinted he’d be writing another book once the trial has been decided from his point of view," the insider added, and also pointed out that the ex-con was "clearly enjoying every minute of his fame, and infamy, now that he’s off the stand."
As OK! previously reported, Cohen testified against his former boss earlier this month in his ongoing hush money trial. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
After Cohen took the stand, prosecutors played secretly taped conversations between Trump and the former lawyer.
"That tape is basically what jurors were left with as the most dramatic testimony for the day," CNN contributor Maggie Haberman said at the time. "But we still don’t really know what the jury thinks, and I think that’s something really important to bear in mind."
On Tuesday, May 28, during closing arguments, Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche repeatedly insisted Cohen was a liar whose testimony couldn't be trusted.
"He lied many, many times before you even met him," the attorney told the jury. "His financial and personal well-being depends on this case. He is biased and motivated to tell you a story that is not true."
The sources spoke with Page Six about Michael Cohen's trip to the Hamptons.