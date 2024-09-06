'When Did He Turn Baby?': Donald Trump Slammed for Using a 'Different Voice' During NYC Event
During an event on September 5, Donald Trump's voice seemed to throw people off, as it changed multiple times while speaking to the crowd.
"A third word banana republic ... censoring speech, weaponizing the Justice System and trying to through their little opponents me in jail. I didn't do that to Crooked Hillary. That would be a terrible thing, wouldn't it? Putting the wife of the President of the United States in jail, but they view it differently, I guess nowadays, but that's OK. They always have to remember that two can play that game. Nobody ever thought this was possible," he said as his voice went up and down in a clip shared to social media.
Of course, people were confused why the ex-president, 78, was doing that while talking about Hillary Clinton.
"What is that baby voice he’s doing?? Why is he talking in a different voice? When did he turn baby??" one person asked, while another said, He code switched into a baby?"
A third person quipped, "It must be how they are preparing him for the debate."
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump was asked about childcare — but he couldn't seem to answer coherently.
"I would do that, and we're sitting down. I was somebody — we had Senator Marco Rubio and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. It's a very important issue. I think when you talk about the kind of numbers I'm talking about, because the childcare is childcare. There is something — you have to have it. In this country, you have to have it, but when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels, they are not used to but they will get used to it very quickly. It's not going to stop them from doing business with us but they will have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers we're talking about, including childcare," he began as he seemed to not have a straight answer.
"I look forward to having no deficients in a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country because I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers I'm talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just told you about. We're going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as childcare is talking about being expensive, it's relatively speaking, not very speaking compared to the kinds of numbers we're taking in. We're going to make this into an incredibly country that can afford to take care of these people and then we will worry about the rest of the world. Let's help other people, but we're going to take care of our country first. This is about America first, it's about make America Great Again. We have to do it because right now we're a failing nation," he continued.
This led people to question that he has no plan in place should he win the 2024 election.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump is very very stupid," while another said, "How could anyone hear this and think that’s the person I want for president?"