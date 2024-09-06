'When Did He Turn Baby?': Donald Trump Slammed for Using a 'Different Voice' During NYC Event

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump was asked about childcare — but he couldn't seem to answer coherently.

"I would do that, and we're sitting down. I was somebody — we had Senator Marco Rubio and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue. It's a very important issue. I think when you talk about the kind of numbers I'm talking about, because the childcare is childcare. There is something — you have to have it. In this country, you have to have it, but when you talk about those numbers compared to the kind of numbers I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels, they are not used to but they will get used to it very quickly. It's not going to stop them from doing business with us but they will have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers we're talking about, including childcare," he began as he seemed to not have a straight answer.