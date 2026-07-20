BABIES Donald Trump Beats J.D. Vance to Sharing First Photo of Vice President's 'Perfect' Baby Boy 1 Day After Newborn's Arrival Source: MEGA Donald Trump was first to share a photo of J.D. Vance's newborn son with the public. Lesley Abravanel July 20 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump congratulated Vice President J.D. Vance, 41, and Second Lady Usha Vance, 40, on the birth of their fourth child, sharing a photo of the newborn on Truth Social a day later, on Monday, July 20. The baby boy, named Alec Neel Vance, was born on Sunday morning, July 19. Both mother and baby are said to be doing well. On Truth Social, President Trump beat the vice president to sharing a photo of the newborn with the public for the first time, writing, "Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family," alongside an image of two of the Vance siblings smiling while holding their new baby brother.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump shared a picture of two of J.D. Vance's kids holding their baby brother.

The birth marks a major historical moment, as Usha is the first sitting second lady to carry a pregnancy and give birth in over 150 years. Baby Alec joins older siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. The vice president publicly thanked the medical teams at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care during the delivery.

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'Usha and the Baby Are Happy and Healthy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushed over J.D. Vance's 'perfect' baby boy.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” read the Vances’ statement on Sunday. “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.” The newest Vance child comes after the couple admitted they were inspired to add to the family following the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

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'Something Changed for Usha'

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Source: MEGA Usha Vance changed her mind about welcoming a fourth child after Charlie Kirk's death.

“For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight,” J.D. admitted in his memoir. “Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.” “I don’t know why God does things like this. But I am grateful to him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives, another beautiful soul to wonder at and fall in love with, God’s beautiful creation,” he added. The birth comes in the wake of a fresh controversy plaguing the second family. According to an explosive investigative report by MS NOW, Secret Service agents assigned to J.D. expressed internal anger over what they described as an unprecedented and inappropriate use of government resources.

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J.D. Vance Reportedly Frustrates Secret Service With Strict Travel Demands

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was accused of inappropriately using government resources.

The aspiring 2028 Republican presidential hopeful requested a military helicopter crew on Marine Two to fly his son across Washington, D.C., to a golf lesson at the Joint Base Andrews golf center. The initial trip was canceled at the last minute due to severe thunderstorms, and J.D.'s office later canceled the scheduled flight for the lesson following public exposure. Operating the Marine Corps helicopter costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour. Critics and former supervisors noted that vice-presidential children are traditionally ferried to local personal activities in significantly less expensive SUVs. The report also revealed that the family previously utilized military helicopters at the last minute to look at rental and purchase homes in Middleburg, Va.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's Secret Service agents are reportedly bothered by his extensive travel demands.