Meghan Markle's Future Presidential Run Is 'Not Impossible,' Former Royal Butler Reveals
Meghan Markle never shies away from sharing her beliefs, but royal watchers continue to wonder if the Duchess of Sussex has her eyes set on the Oval Office.
"It’s not impossible Meghan would run for president, but quite unlikely and would people vote for her? It’s an interesting situation," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"It is possible that they might not be encouraged as they don’t tend to get as involved politically," he continued. "However, you never know what her next plan could be. But would Harry be able to support her?"
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield predicted the former actress will try to cling onto Kamala Harris.
“She will try to attach herself to Kamala Harris because it will elevate her,” she told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “If Meghan does this then Kamala will owe her one.”
When Joe Biden first announced his running mate, Meghan celebrated the historical significance of Harris being on the ballot.
"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan told Gloria Steinem in 2020 while discussing the importance of voting. "For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."
Historically members of the royal family are expected to be apolitical, but Meghan was a proud feminist before marrying into the institution. Although Meghan was vocal about her disapproval of Donald Trump during the 2016 election, she kept her thoughts on Harris' potential presidency private.
"Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced," Schofield told GB News.
"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election," the podcaster continued. "We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."
Due to Meghan's years of gender advocacy work, royal watchers continue to believe she will eventually pursue a career in government.
"I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her," Schofield admitted.
"We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls," the podcaster added.
Royal expert Richard Palmer alluded to the Suits star being too sensitive to be a politician.
"I said on social media, a quick tweet, that I've always found it difficult to believe partly because she and [Prince] Harry have proved to be so thin-skinned in handling the scrutiny [and] criticism that goes with being a member of the royal family," Palmer said.
"I'm just not sure whether the rough and tumble world of politics is for either of them," Palmer added.