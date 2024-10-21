or
'This Is Pathetic': Donald Trump Blasted for Proudly Showing Off His French Fry Certification Pin at Hurricane Disaster Site

donald trump pin french fry
Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump was blasted for showing off his french fry certification pin at a hurricane disaster site.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was given a french fry certification pin after his stint at McDonald's on Sunday, October 20, but people couldn't get over how he needed to be praised for his recent appearance.

"I also own McDonald's restaurants and I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago and it was my honor to present President Trump with the french fry certification pin," Representative Chuck Edwards, who revealed he owns McDonald's franchises and presented Trump with the pin, said while visiting Asheville, N.C. to see the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

donald trump pin french fry
Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump showed off his french fry pin certification at a hurricane disaster site.

Of course, people thought the whole thing was distasteful. One person wrote, "This is pathetic," while another said, "French fry certification what? What Trump did yesterday was an insult to all restaurant employees."

A third person added, "He couldn’t even handle a full shift. It was all rehearsed."

donald trump pin french fry
Source: @IBZDRAGON/X

Donald Trump was seen at a McDonald's on October 20.

A fourth person said: "There are folks who work for minimum wage at McDonald’s locations around the country that can’t get a pat on the back for a job well done, but this guy’s out here giving a conservative pin to a felon who couldn’t get hired to work there. We live in the worst times."

donald trump pin french fry
Source: @alifarhat79/X

Donald Trump was accused of staging his visit to McDonald's.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, was accused of staging his visit to McDonald's.

He told reporters: “I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope."

donald trump pr stunt mcdonalds
Source: @IBZDRAGON/X

Donald Trump constantly mocks Kamala Harris for working at a McDonald's when she was in college.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," he continued, referring to VP Kamala Harris who said she worked at the fast food chain for a summer in college.

Trump worked the counter and spoke with customers who drove up.

“We got the salt on it. Never touches the human hand. Nice and full,” Trump said while filling a container of fries.

But people soon took to Reddit to show a signed letter placed on the storefront by Derek Giacomantonio, the unit's manager, which said: "We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign."

"I apologize for the inconvenience of closing our restaurant and sincerely look forward to serving you very soon," the note concluded.

