'This Is Pathetic': Donald Trump Blasted for Proudly Showing Off His French Fry Certification Pin at Hurricane Disaster Site
Donald Trump was given a french fry certification pin after his stint at McDonald's on Sunday, October 20, but people couldn't get over how he needed to be praised for his recent appearance.
"I also own McDonald's restaurants and I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago and it was my honor to present President Trump with the french fry certification pin," Representative Chuck Edwards, who revealed he owns McDonald's franchises and presented Trump with the pin, said while visiting Asheville, N.C. to see the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.
Of course, people thought the whole thing was distasteful. One person wrote, "This is pathetic," while another said, "French fry certification what? What Trump did yesterday was an insult to all restaurant employees."
A third person added, "He couldn’t even handle a full shift. It was all rehearsed."
A fourth person said: "There are folks who work for minimum wage at McDonald’s locations around the country that can’t get a pat on the back for a job well done, but this guy’s out here giving a conservative pin to a felon who couldn’t get hired to work there. We live in the worst times."
- Donald Trump's PR Stunt Exposed! Ex-President Accused of Faking McDonald's Photo Opp
- 'He Probably Should Be Laying Off the Fries': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Showing Off His 'Lumpy Stomach' During McDonald's Appearance
- 'She Ruined McDonald's for Him': Donald Trump Roasted as He Continues to Accuse Kamala Harris of Lying About Fast Food Job
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, was accused of staging his visit to McDonald's.
He told reporters: “I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope."
“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," he continued, referring to VP Kamala Harris who said she worked at the fast food chain for a summer in college.
Trump worked the counter and spoke with customers who drove up.
“We got the salt on it. Never touches the human hand. Nice and full,” Trump said while filling a container of fries.
But people soon took to Reddit to show a signed letter placed on the storefront by Derek Giacomantonio, the unit's manager, which said: "We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign."
"I apologize for the inconvenience of closing our restaurant and sincerely look forward to serving you very soon," the note concluded.