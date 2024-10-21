Donald Trump was given a french fry certification pin after his stint at McDonald's on Sunday, October 20, but people couldn't get over how he needed to be praised for his recent appearance.

"I also own McDonald's restaurants and I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago and it was my honor to present President Trump with the french fry certification pin," Representative Chuck Edwards, who revealed he owns McDonald's franchises and presented Trump with the pin, said while visiting Asheville, N.C. to see the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.