Donald Trump Demands Kamala Harris 'Take Down and Disavow' Claims She Worked for McDonald's in Latest Rant
Donald Trump has once against accused Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about having a fast food job.
Over the years, Harris has spoken about working at a McDonald's while studying for one of her college degrees, but after an unverified rumor spread on social media that McDonald's corporate supposedly said they had "no record" of her working there, the 78-year-old politician has demanded she take her comments back.
"Kamala should take down and disavow all of her Statements that she worked for McDonald’s," he wrote via his Truth Social platform on Monday, September 23. "These Statements go back a long way, and were also used openly throughout the Campaign — UNTIL SHE GOT CAUGHT. She must apologize to the American people for lying!"
Trump shared similar a similar statement last month.
"McDONALD's CORPORATE has come forth and said they have no record whatsoever of KAMALA HARRIS ever working at any of their locations," he penned. "TRUTH — WHEN EVEN McDONALD'S WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU, IT'S TIME TO THROW IN THE TOWEL!"
According to fact-checking done by USA Today, McDonald's "has not made any statement about whether Harris worked at the restaurant."
This isn't the first time Trump has spread false rumors about the vice president. As OK! previously reported, the controversial ex-prez shared a photoshopped image of Harris standing next to Sean "Diddy" Combs' shortly after his human trafficking arrest.
The picture read: "Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved or engaged in one of Puff Daddies freak offs?"
One social media user replied, "Trump is so f------ desperate because he knows he’s gonna lose in November."
Another person added, "This misogynistic liar is spreading fake photos because we have plenty of Pictures of felon trump with Diddy and now Mark Robinson."
A third Trump critic said, "The original, unaltered photo showed her in 2001 with talk show host Montel Williams, whom she briefly dated."
Trump also shared a parody version of Alanis Morissette's hit song "Ironic," renamed "Moronic," alleging she used sexual favors to get jobs.
"She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please," the parody version said. "Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."