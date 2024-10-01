Donald Trump Laments Hurricane Helene 'Really Hurt a Lot' of His Voters in Stumbling Rant

The 78-year-old politician went on to claim the Republican areas affected by the storm have not been "getting water" or "anything" else, before adding that he hopes the alleged mistreatment inspires the residents to vote for him.

"I hope they’re going to say 'We’re going out to vote. We’re going to get rid of these people because they have destroyed our country,'" he said. "The good news, I’m going to fix it. But if we have another four years like this, it’s no longer we have no country. It’s no longer fixable."

