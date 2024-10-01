Donald Trump Laments Hurricane Helene 'Really Hurt a Lot' of His Voters in Stumbling Rant
Donald Trump claimed Hurricane Helene has severely negatively affected MAGA supporters — and placed part of the blame on President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
During a Monday, September 30, sit-down with Kellyanne Conway, Trump appeared to imply the current administration was purposely not providing appropriate resources to "Republican areas"
"We have a problem in North Carolina. We had a big hurricane and really hurt a lot of my voters," he told Conway. "And I hope—I hope that my voters, I mean, they lost their homes and they’re being treated horribly by Biden and Harris ... Very little relief. They’re going out of their way to hurt these people."
"And I hope they just say, 'We’re going to get you and we’re going to— we’re going to not let—' You know they’re being treated very badly in the Republican areas in North Carolina. The government is treating ’em very— it’s a— it’s a Democrat," he said, stumbling over his words several times.
The 78-year-old politician went on to claim the Republican areas affected by the storm have not been "getting water" or "anything" else, before adding that he hopes the alleged mistreatment inspires the residents to vote for him.
"I hope they’re going to say 'We’re going out to vote. We’re going to get rid of these people because they have destroyed our country,'" he said. "The good news, I’m going to fix it. But if we have another four years like this, it’s no longer we have no country. It’s no longer fixable."
As OK! previously reported, Hurricane Helene has caused damage in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia. Over 130 people have been confirmed dead with hundreds still missing.
Despite Trump's insistence the current administration has not helped the affected areas, earlier this week, President Biden said he would "surge resources, including food, water, communications and life saving equipment" as clean-up efforts continue.
This comes after Trump faced backlash for claiming "nobody thought" the major storm would hit, despite it still being considered "peak" hurricane season until late October.
One X user wrote, "Hurricane season won't be over for almost 2 months. What a dunce," and another chimed in, "I swear I lose brain cells listening to this man."