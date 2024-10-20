or
'He Probably Should Be Laying Off the Fries': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Showing Off His 'Lumpy Stomach' During McDonald's Appearance

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Donald Trump was mocked for calling his body 'beautiful.'

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Trolls think Donald Trump needs a salad!

On Sunday, October 20, the 78-year-old was ridiculed for his weight after he took his suit jacket off while learning to work at McDonald’s.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
After pictures and videos of the former president at the Pennsylvania restaurant went viral, many came after Trump for his appearance.

“He probably should be laying off the fries,” one user penned alongside a photo of Trump and a McDonald’s employee.

“The lumpy stomach is moving up and meeting the droopy boobs in the middle,” a second user wrote, while a third troll dissed, “That’s shirt is screaming to breathe.”

A fourth person referenced how he previously bragged about his physique, stating, “That’s the beautiful, beautiful body he was talking about being on a beach the other day, folks,” as one more individual added, “Observation: his suit jacket does a lot of heavy lifting, as I never want to see the back of him without it ever again.”

donald trump ridiculed showing off lumpy stomach mcdonalds appearance
Source: @ArtCandee/X

Donald Trump attended a McDonald's in Pennsylvania to learn how to make the food.

In addition to being slammed for his looks during his McDonald’s outing, Trump’s competence was also called into question when he seemingly made a mistake while making the fast-food chain’s famous French fries.

“HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAH! The guy at McDonald's tells Donald Trump what to do at the fry machine and he proceeds to do it wrong. Donald can't even follow basic instructions,” an X, formerly known as Twitter, user said alongside a video of Trump next to the fry station.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“This is the first time in his entire life he's ever done a sliver of actual work,” one person replied, while another stated, “Trump isn’t fit to run the fryer at McDonald’s and he’s not fit to be president. Enough with this s--- show! We need a serious president!”

A third echoes, “Too stupid to work at McDonald’s. But wants the launch codes ... again.”

Source: @ArtCandee/X
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s decision to go to McDonald’s came after he repeatedly claimed rival Kamala Harris lied about working there in her youth.

"You have lyin' Kamala. She lies about everything, including where she worked, remember? 'I worked so hard at McDonald's, it was unbelievable,'" he said of Harris, alleging that she never worked at the establishment.

"She said she worked like a dog in McDonald's and it never happened. She didn't work there. She’s a no-good liar," the convicted felon added.

Critics then came after Trump for his fixation on Harris’ employment history.

donald trump ridiculed showing off lumpy stomach mcdonalds appearance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called 'too stupid to work at McDonald's.'

"Donald is obsessed with Harris working at McDonald’s because the concept of a student being able to get a job from anyone other than their own daddy is so foreign to him," someone wrote.

Another said: "I don't understand why he's so triggered by this. It's not like she said she ATE McDonalds. That's still all for him."

