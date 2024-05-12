'The Whole World Is Laughing at Him': Donald Trump Blasts 'Total Moron' Joe Biden at New Jersey Rally Ahead of 2024 Election

“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up... and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” the 77-year-old stated to thousands, while wearing a blue suit, red tie and “Make America Great Again” hat.

“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added of Biden, 81. “He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy… he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.”