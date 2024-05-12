'The Whole World Is Laughing at Him': Donald Trump Blasts 'Total Moron' Joe Biden at New Jersey Rally Ahead of 2024 Election
Donald Trump put Joe Biden on blast in Wildwood, New Jersey!
On Saturday, May 11, the former president came after his Democratic rival yet again in front of the adoring crowd.
“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up... and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” the 77-year-old stated to thousands, while wearing a blue suit, red tie and “Make America Great Again” hat.
“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added of Biden, 81. “He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy… he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.”
The Republican also blamed the sitting prez for his plethora of indictments, including his ongoing hush money trial.
“You don’t do that to your opponents,” Trump stated. “It’s done in third-world countries, it’s done in banana republics, it’s not done in the United States of America.”
As OK! previously reported, although Trump seemed to be able to get some of his speech to make sense, many were confused during the rally, as he repeatedly couldn't seem to string a sentence together.
"All done by Biden. Carried out by [inaudible], all being done by him. Carried out by radical Democrats..." he said in a clip from the event, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
In response, one user tried to decipher his words, writing, "Carry-dite-bye-raye-sigh-en,” while another person penned, "Oh my god. Donald Trump can’t even get out a sentence and continues to stumble over his words. This man is not well. His rallies are quite painful to watch. He is clearly mentally declining."
- 'It's a Disaster': Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden by Comparing Anti-Israel College Protest to Deadly White Supremacist Charlottesville Riot
- 'Let's Set It Up Right Now': Donald Trump Demands to Debate President Joe Biden at the White House or in New York
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Deems 2024 Election Her 'Ninth Circle of H---' After Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brain Worm Confession
A third referenced mounting concerns for Trump’s mental abilities, noting, "More aphasia every day, as many mental health professionals have continually been pointing out. But hey, MSM, let’s talk about Robert Hur’s report some more," while a fourth person said: "His brain is literally mashed potatoes at this point."
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump went on a strange tangent about Hannibal Lecter, who is a disturbed fictional serial killer from the film The Silence of the Lambs.
“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump declared. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.