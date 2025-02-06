'Old Man' Donald Trump Mocked for Botching Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani's Name After Signing Anti-Transgender Executive Order
President Donald Trump held a small rally at the White House after signing his "no men in women's sports" executive order when he completely botched Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani's name.
The 78-year-old commander-in-chief called the Republican representative "Juan Cisco Maris" while reading it from a paper and never corrected himself, leading several critics to call out Trump for his cognitive abilities.
Several people on social media shared the clip of Trump's mispronouncing Ciscomani's name and questioned whether or not the GOP leader "can even read."
One critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the video from Trump's speech and wrote: "Adderall at work. Time for another Montreal Cognitive Assessment."
Another X user commented: "He's an old man suffering from dementia. Can someone 25th him so we can move on with our lives already?"
A third person suggested: "He’s old and senile — he needs to pass the torch to a younger leader."
Trump endorsed Ciscomani in 2024, leading to the congressman keeping his district's seat.
Longtime Republican consultant Stan Barnes said, "You’ve got to crawl around inside the head of Donald Trump to understand that, and I do not understand it, but I do understand why today."
“I don’t think it has anything to do with Juan Ciscomani’s performance in Congress, I think it’s a lot more the other way around. The president is locking arms with Republican incumbents in swing states he cares about,” he continued.
Unlike most Trump endorsees, Ciscomani didn’t mention the endorsement on his social media or campaign website.
Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order bans transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's organized athletics.
The order gives federal agencies, including the Justice and Education departments, wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration's view, which interprets "s--" as the gender someone was assigned at birth.
"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," Trump said at a signing ceremony.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's order "upholds the promise of Title IX" and will require "immediate action, including enforcement actions, against schools and athletic associations" that deny women single-s-- sports.
The order reads: "It is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."