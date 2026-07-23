Donald Trump Botches Insulting Nickname for Rising Democrat Star Jon Ossoff

Article continues below advertisement

During a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga., President Donald Trump badly botched a nickname for Georgia’s Democratic Sen Jon Ossoff, mistakenly calling him "Pinky Herman" instead of his intended insult, Pee-wee Herman. The 80-year-old's latest verbal slip-up happened on Wednesday, July 22, during a rally at Wheeler High School as Trump attempted to mock the 39-year-old's appearance. Instead of saying his intended insult, Trump asked the crowd, “I fought Ossoff before, as you know, and we won. Had a great success against this guy. He reminds me of—' Pinky Herman.’ Did you ever see ‘Pinky Herman?’" At one point, the POTUS appeared to call him "Pee-wee Human."

Article continues below advertisement

'Pee-Wee Herman Look-Alike'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump eventually corrected the nickname, calling Jon Ossoff a 'Pee-wee Herman look-alike.'

The crowd laughed before Trump corrected his line about 15 minutes into the rambling speech, stating, "I call him Pee-wee Herman... He's a Pee-wee Herman look-alike." Ossoff is currently running for reelection in Georgia against Republican Rep. Mike Collins. The event was officially held to promote child savings accounts, but the verbal slip quickly went viral online.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Brands Jon Ossoff a 'Terrible Senator'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's verbal slip-up went viral online.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the comely Georgia Senator — dubbed by fans as a Disney Prince Senator — during rallies and on Truth Social, calling him a "terrible senator" and a "joke in D.C.” In addition to the comparison to the late Paul Reubens’ character, Trump has also branded him and Democrats as "communists," and predicted Ossoff will be defeated by his endorsed candidate, Collins.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Ossoff Calls Donald Trump 'the World's Most Famous Sore Loser'

Source: MEGA Jon Ossoff is a trending name as a possible Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential election.

Ossoff, who is ascending quickly in the Democratic stratosphere on a possible path to the 2028 presidential race, has sharply criticized the insult-slinging POTUS, frequently calling him a "failed president and a national disgrace" as well as "the world's most famous sore loser." In his recent campaign speeches and media appearances, Ossoff has focused his attacks on Trump's election denialism, allegations of financial corruption and foreign policy decisions. Looking toward future elections, Ossoff has called for a "decisive" response from voters to rebuke Trump's agenda. He has warned that the former president is signaling intent to interfere in Georgia's electoral processes and undermine voting rights.

'He’s an Increasingly Unstable Lame Duck'

Source: MEGA Jon Ossoff is 'unmoved' by Donald Trump's insults.