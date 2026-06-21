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Donald Trump's Most Brutal Nicknames for Celebrities and Figures: From 'Crooked Joe Biden' to 'Horseface' Stormy Daniels and More

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has called these individuals nearly everything under the sun — except their actual names.

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June 21 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has never been shy about swapping real names for scathing nicknames.

Over the years, the president has publicly mocked politicians, media personalities and celebrities while handing out headline-making monikers. From "Crooked Joe Biden" to "horseface" Stormy Daniels, his tirades and nickname habit have never slowed down.

Scroll down to see Trump's most infamous nicknames for celebrities and public figures.

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Adam Schiff

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Adam Schiff formerly served as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

One of Trump's most viral nicknames is "Little Pencil-Neck Schiff" for U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, which he first used during a Grand Rapids, Mich., rally in March 2019.

"Little pencil-neck Adam Schiff. He's got the smallest, thinnest neck I've ever seen," the president told the crowd. "He is not a long-ball hitter, but I saw him today, 'Well we don't really know, there still could have been some Russia collusion.'"

His official campaign website also sold T-shirts featuring a cartoon image of Schiff with a pencil replacing his neck and the text, "Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!"

Trump bestowed more labels on Schiff over the years, including "'Liddle' Adam Schiff," "Adam Schitt," "Shifty Schiff" and "Watermelon Head."

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Barack Obama

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama served as president from 2009 to 2017.

Trump coined a new nickname — "Cheatin' Obama" — for Barack Obama in a 2018 tweet, which read, "Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin' Obama at the same time in his Administration."

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Bette Midler

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Bette Midler has repeatedly criticized Donald Trump.

While exchanging online jabs in 2019, the POTUS branded Bette Midler a "sick scammer" and "washed up psycho."

"Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make 'your great president' look really bad," he tweeted. "She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!"

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Chris Cuomo

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump used a 'Godfather' name to call Chris Cuomo.

The Apprentice alum got a little creative and decided to label Chris Cuomo as "Fredo," a disparaging nod to the Italian American character from The Godfather.

"I think he was excellent," Trump said of Rudy Giuliani, who had a heated interview with Cuomo in September 2019. "I watched Rudy take apart Fredo. Fredo's performance was incompetent, Rudy took him apart. Rudy Giuliani took Fredo to the cleaners."

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Don Lemon

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was fired from CNN in 2023.

The head of state twisted Don Lemon's name, frequently referring to him as "Sour Lemon."

"I don't know if you saw my Twitter today, but Anthony Scaramucci wished me a happy birthday, by the way, and he says, you know, 'someone calls you sour Lemon,'" the journalist shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Guess who came up with that nickname. That is a tough one to come up. I've never been called that one before."

Trump also described Lemon the "dumbest person on Earth" after a Democratic debate in 2019 and following his firing from CNN in 2023. Additionally, the head of state labeled Lemon a "lightweight" and "dumb as rock" on X back in August 2016.

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Hillary Clinton

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton accused the Trump administration of covering up the Epstein files.

Over the years, Trump has targeted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with biting nicknames, including "Crooked Hillary" and "Crazy Hillary."

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Joe Biden

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donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden served as president from 2021 to 2025.

Trump later "retired" Clinton's "crooked" nickname and passed it on to Biden.

"I'm going to give her a new name — I don't know, like maybe 'Lovely Hillary' or 'Beautiful Hillary' — but I'm going to retire the name 'Crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he'll be known from now on as 'Crooked Joe Biden,'" he said in May 2023.

The U.S. leader has also used the nicknames "Joe Hiden," "Sleepy Joe" and "Slow Joe" for the ex-president.

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Kaitlan Collins

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly taken aim at CNN host Kaitlan Collins during press events.

"Caitlin Collin's [sic] of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," Trump wrote about Kaitlan Collins on Truth Social.

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Kamala Harris

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris remains a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris may be one of Trump's favorite targets, as he repeatedly mocked the former vice president with a long list of nicknames.

For what it's worth, he has referred to her as "Comrade Kamala," "Crazy Kamala," "Laffin' Kamala," "Lyin' Kamala Harris" and "Kamabla."

"People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an highest because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE. With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!" Trump wrote, using the most recent nickname he gave Harris.

He added in a second post, "Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING. 'NO MORE FOSSIL FUEL.' This will quadruple the cost of energy in America! DEPRESSION ANYONE!"

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Megyn Kelly

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly previously supported Donald Trump.

Since their highly publicized feud began in 2015, Trump has used a range of scathing nicknames for Megyn Kelly: "Crazy Megyn" and "Lightweight Reporter."

"I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter!" he wrote on X.

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Ron DeSantis

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis is now a key Trump ally.

The nickname kingpin has plenty of monikers for Ron DeSantis: "Ron DeSanctimonious," "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctus." However, in 2024, he denied he ever called the Florida governor "Meatball Ron."

"I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious 'Meatball' Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will," Trump shared on Truth Social. "Even though FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn't work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the word 'meatball' as a moniker for Ron!"

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Steve Bannon

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon is a staunch supporter of the president.

Trump rolled out a nickname for Steve Bannon in 2018, calling him "Sloppy Steve."

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" the Republican leader wrote.

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Stormy Daniels

donald trump most brutal nicknames for celebrities figures
Source: MEGA

She filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump.

After a federal judge dismissed Daniels' lawsuit in 2018, Trump called the former stripper a "horseface" in a post on X.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" he shared.

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