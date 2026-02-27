Donald Trump Brands Robert De Niro a 'Demented Person' After Actor Called Him an 'Enemy of the Country'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump and Robert DeNiro are embroiled in a bitter feud.
Trump, 79, laid into the Oscar-winning actor, 82, after he urged Americans to resist the president in an emotional plea on the Monday, February 23, episode of Nicolle Wallace's "The Best People" podcast.
"Deranged Robert De Niro [is] another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!" he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, February 26.
Donald Trump Compares Robert De Niro to a 'Child'
"When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do," he contiuned. "I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”
He went on, "The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!"
What Did Robert De Niro Say About Donald Trump?
The Taxi Driver star fought back tears as he spoke about "lifting people up" and insisted that the Trump administration is "destroying this country."
"The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f----- up," De Niro said. "We have to save this country."
"Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple," he told Wallace. "Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'It's Up to Us to Protect the Country'
"You have to lift people up," he declared tearfully. "You have to bring them together, period. You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way."
The Heat actor added that "it's almost like destiny to have this thing there attempting to destroy this country" and only the people can "save" it.
"It's up to us to protect the country," the star said, to which Wallace responded, "You weren't supposed to make me cry."
Robert De Niro's Feud With Donald Trump Goes Way Back
De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Trump for many years.
The Killers of the Flower Moon actor slammed Trump as far back as 2011 after he questioned Barack Obama's citizenship status, leading the politician to claim De Niro isn't the "brightest bulb on the planet."
De Niro then labeled Trump a "pig" and a con artist in 2016.
He later celebrated the former real estate mogul's conviction in his hush money case in May 2024.