Donald Trump Brands Robert De Niro a 'Demented Person' After Actor Called Him an 'Enemy of the Country'

Robert De Niro holds on-air CRYING session over Trump with MS NOW’s host



'You can't divide people. You can't win that way. It's almost like destiny to have this THING there attempting to destroy this country'



Nicolle Wallace: 'You weren't supposed to make me cry' pic.twitter.com/9WUzvOXUWQ — RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2026 Source: @RT_com/x Robert De Niro broke down in tears while discussing the state of the country on Nicolle Wallace's podcast.

Donald Trump Compares Robert De Niro to a 'Child'

Source: mega 'He may be even sicker than crazy Rosie O'Donnell,' the president said of the actor.

"When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do," he contiuned. "I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.” He went on, "The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!"

What Did Robert De Niro Say About Donald Trump?

Source: mega Robert De Niro said Donald Trump is 'destroying this country.'

The Taxi Driver star fought back tears as he spoke about "lifting people up" and insisted that the Trump administration is "destroying this country." "The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f----- up," De Niro said. "We have to save this country." "Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple," he told Wallace. "Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem."

'It's Up to Us to Protect the Country'

Source: mega 'You can't divide people,' Robert De Niro said of the current political divide in the U.S.

"You have to lift people up," he declared tearfully. "You have to bring them together, period. You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way." The Heat actor added that "it's almost like destiny to have this thing there attempting to destroy this country" and only the people can "save" it. "It's up to us to protect the country," the star said, to which Wallace responded, "You weren't supposed to make me cry."

Robert De Niro's Feud With Donald Trump Goes Way Back

Source: mega Robert De Niro has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for years.