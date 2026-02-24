NEWS Robert De Niro Fights Back Tears as He Urges Americans to Resist Donald Trump Source: MEGA Actor Robert De Niro has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Robert De Niro Accuses Donald Trump of 'Destroying' the Country

Source: YouTube/MSNOW Nicolle Wallace and Robert De Niro appeared to get emotional speaking about the state of the nation.

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f----- up,” De Niro said. “We have to save this country.” De Niro also expressed a stark warning, claiming that the 79-year-old president "will not leave" office at the end of his second term. The Taxi Driver star said it is "up to us to get rid of him" as he called for massive, Vietnam-era scale protests. The outspoken actor referred to the POTUS as an "idiot" who lacks empathy and doesn’t understand humanity, expressing concern over the silence of billionaires who have capitulated the administration.

'We Are Americans Too'

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro torched the hijacking of American flags by Donald Trump's supporters.

The Taxi Driver actor also criticized what he described as the exclusive use of American flags and MAGA imagery by Trump supporters, saying, "We are Americans too." De Niro explicitly praised Democratic figures such as New York Attorney General Letitia James, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their resistance to the administration. “You have to — you have to lift people up,” the Goodfellas star declared, as his voiced cracked. “You have to bring them together. You can’t divide people; you can’t win that way.”

Robert De Niro Called America Under Donald Trump a 'No-Win Situation'

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro told Nicolle Wallace that it's 'up to us to protect the country.'

De Niro continued to wax politically on Trump’s divisive presidency. “It’s a no-win situation, and look what we have, look who we have there, it’s almost like a destiny to have this thing there, destroying… attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So it’s up to us to protect the country,” he said.

'Resist, Resist, Resist'

Source: MEGA An emotional Robert De Niro said people must resist to save the country from authoritarianism.