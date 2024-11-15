or
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary After His Bizarre Brain Worm Claims

Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at several of Donald Trump's cabinet picks on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services on the Thursday, November 14, installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Who better to be in charge of health in humans than a guy whose brain was partially devoured by a worm?" he joked, referring to Kennedy Jr.'s odd claims earlier this year that a parasitic worm "got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trump robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel referenced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi in his monologue.

The late-night talk show host added, "This tells you all you need to know about our country right now: RFK got caught having phone s-- with a reporter and she was fired. What happened to him? They made him secretary of health and human services."

"Why not?" he continued. "I mean, if Matt Gaetz is going to be attorney general, bring in Gary Busey to run the CIA. Go for broke!"

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trump robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced backlash for appearing to promote conspiracy theories in the past.

Elsewhere in the monologue, he took aim at more of Trump's highly controversial cabinet picks.

"It has been one interesting week watching Donald Trump go even crazier than anybody even imagined he would," he said. "He’s running the country like it’s a reality show. But instead of Meatloaf and Dennis Rodman, he’s got Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard. It’s like the worst People’s Choice Awards every day now."

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trump robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump nominated a 'battalion of bozos' to be members of his cabinet.

"There are many theories as to why Trump is naming a battalion of bozos to do these very important jobs. Some believe he’s testing the Republican Congress to see how far he can push them. Some say he’s doing this strategically to weaken certain sections of government," he said. "Or, and this is the theory that I believe: He’s dumb. He’s a dumb, dumb man."

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trump robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, announced Kennedy Jr.'s nomination on Thursday, November 14, claiming the former presidential hopeful would fight supposedly deceitful organizations to "end the chronic disease epidemic" and "make America great and healthy again."

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," he penned. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."

