Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary After His Bizarre Brain Worm Claims

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services on the Thursday, November 14, installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Who better to be in charge of health in humans than a guy whose brain was partially devoured by a worm?" he joked, referring to Kennedy Jr.'s odd claims earlier this year that a parasitic worm "got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."