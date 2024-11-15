Marla Maples Celebrates Ex-Husband Donald Trump's Election Win With Pregnant Daughter Tiffany, RFK Jr. and More Stars: Photos
Marla Maples still has Donald Trump's support more than two decades after their divorce.
On Thursday, November 14, the model shared a multitude of pictures from when she celebrated her ex-husband's win in the 2024 presidential election.
"🇺🇸 Nov 5th, we gathered as friends with a shared vision to unite our nation and restore the values instilled by our forefathers, while celebrating the light and joy within all of us," the mother-of-one, 61, began her caption. "Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and even those who have never voted before united in a vision of peace in our land and our hearts."
Maples highlighted the famous faces in her photos, which included her and the businessman's only daughter, Tiffany Trump, who announced last month that she and husband Michael Boulos — who was also in attendance — are expecting their first baby.
Elsewhere in her snaps were Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, and actor Jon Voight, all of whom she called "voices of change."
She then gave a shout-out to Donald "and all members of the family."
"We continue to pray for those who may have been misled and didn’t fully grasp our intentions. We invite all to open their hearts and minds, to see that by coming together, we can let go of fear and live in the freedom that is every child of God’s birthright," she concluded her post. "Time to bring in the Joy while we continue to pray for our nation and our world 🤩. #LetFreedomRing."
The actress has maintained a good relationship with Donald, whom she was married to from 1993 to 1999, and over the summer, she even defended him against sexual assault accusations.
While discussing the lawsuit writer E. Jean Carroll won against him — as he was found liable for sexually abusing her in 1996 — Marla admitted she believed her former spouse was innocent.
"I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead," she told The Evening Standard. "I don’t believe there was a crime done."
Marla also shaded his guilty verdict in his hush money case involving Stormy Daniels.
"They love these little s--- stories. We have a country that is failing. Our cities are not protected," she claimed. "How do we make people feel safe again? That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today."