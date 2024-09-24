or
Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Claiming He's 'Thinking All the Time' and Barely Sleeps: 'Admitting to His Manic Episodes'

Donald Trump was mocked for claiming he's 'thinking all the time' and barely sleeping.

By:

Sept. 24 2024

Did Donald Trump just reveal he never gets any shut-eye?

While talking in Savannah, Ga., on Tuesday, September 24, the ex-president, 78, had people in stitches when he said: "I find it very hard to sleep, I've got so many ideas. I am thinking all the time."

Donald Trump claimed he's barely sleeping at one of his rallies.

Of course, people went nuts over the remarks.

One person pointed at Trump's past, stating, "Yeah, thinking about how to stay out of prison or flee the country," while another said, "Trump literally admitting to his manic episodes."

A third person claimed, "Lack of sleep over an extended time leads to . . . exactly what're seeing. Insane rants that usually don't make any sense. The 'ideas' are things he comes up when he's in this psychotic sleepless state."

As OK! previously reported, some doctors and experts have an idea as to why Trump goes off on tangents.

“There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”

“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”

The ex-president is known for going off on tangents.

Andrew Budson, a neurology professor at Boston University and author of Seven Steps to Managing Your Aging Memory, also weighed in on Trump switching topics pretty quickly when speaking to a crowd.

“There are absolutely changes that are occurring, without any doubt,” Budson said. “Now, it’s much more about evoking different things, using general terms and saying the same thing again and again, then jumping to something else, then jumping back to it."

Donald Trump has been accused of having dementia.

Even the politician's nephew Fred Trump III said the disease "runs in the family."

"I’m not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself," he stated before saying that it worries him that Donald is "spewing" nonsense and can't "stick to a message."

Donald Trump was recently in Georgia.

"Now, like in North Carolina yesterday, he had one goal: to talk about the economy in a state he shouldn’t be at. He shouldn’t be spending millions of dollars. So, he goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness. You can tell his his base, while still amped up and dangerous, you can see them kind of chilling out a little bit on this play. It may be on its way to being played out. Not immediately. It’s going to be they’re going to be there for this election. There’s no doubt about it," he said.

