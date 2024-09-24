Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Claiming He's 'Thinking All the Time' and Barely Sleeps: 'Admitting to His Manic Episodes'

As OK! previously reported, some doctors and experts have an idea as to why Trump goes off on tangents.

“There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”

“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”