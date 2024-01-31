Sean Hannity Urges Taylor Swift to 'Think Twice' Before Endorsing President Joe Biden in 2024 Amid Conservative Backlash
In a recent episode of his show on Fox News, Sean Hannity expressed his concerns about pop star Taylor Swift possibly endorsing President Joe Biden's reelection bid.
Hannity cautioned Swift to "think twice" before getting involved with Biden and his 2024 campaign.
The controversy arose after reports surfaced that the Biden campaign was seeking Swift's endorsement for the 2024 election following her support for him in 2020.
Hannity questioned whether the Grammy winner was fully aware of who she was aligning herself with.
The Fox News host played a 2019 clip of Swift calling out the Soros family for their involvement in Scooter Braun's purchase of her music catalog against her wishes. He drew attention to the fact that the Soroses are well-known donors to left-wing and Democratic causes.
"Does Taylor actually realize that the Soroses, they’re huge donors to left-wing and Democratic causes?" Hannity questioned.
"Does Taylor realize the guy that they want her to endorse is a kind of stumbling, bumbling mess, doesn’t have the energy to give a 30-minute speech, let alone perform a three-hour concert like she does?" Hannity continued. "He also is kind of very creepy. She may want to check out those creepy videos, they’re online. Or maybe she just bought into all the lies about conservatives and Republicans, that they are racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic, and Republicans and conservatives want dirty air and water, and a total ban on all abortion with no exceptions."
"If she believes all that, she is believing a lie, because those talking points are simply untrue."
Swift's endorsement of Biden in 2020 received praise from Hannity, who defended her against conservatives who expressed animosity toward her and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Hannity admired Swift's talent as a songwriter and her success as a businesswoman and said he respects individuals' views even if he disagrees with them.
There are plenty of other people who are not pleased with Swift's potential endorsement of Biden in 2024.
As OK! previously reported, allies of former President Donald Trump have allegedly plotted a "holy war" against the superstar if she decides to support Biden once again.
Figures such as Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy, Newsmax host Greg Kelly and Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have criticized Swift and advised her to stick to music rather than involving herself in political matters.