'Pathological Liar!': Donald Trump Called Out for Rambling About Never Getting to Rest Despite Sleeping Throughout His Trial

As OK! previously reported, the politician has been napping for the past few weeks as he sits inside the courtroom.

"His head would fall down ... He didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared in an interview. "His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."

However, some of his supporters believe it's all an act. "He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."