'Pathological Liar!': Donald Trump Called Out for Rambling About Never Getting to Rest Despite Sleeping Throughout His Trial
Another day, another word salad from Donald Trump.
While talking to reporters on Tuesday, May 21, outside the New York City courtroom where his hush money trial is taking place, he said, “We’ll be resting pretty quickly, resting meaning resting the case. I won’t be resting. I don’t rest. I’d like to rest sometimes, but I don’t get to rest.”
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on his ridiculous remarks. One person wrote, "Says the guy who showed up at the Oval Office at noon each day when he was president and watched more TV than he did actual work," while another said, "After this word salad you understand why he’ll never take the stand in his own defense."
Some people pointed out how Trump, 77, has been dozing off during his trial. "Isn't sleeping through a trial 'resting'?" one person asked, "OMG! He's literally been sleeping throughout the trial. Such a pathological liar," a second fumed.
"he sleeps most of the day in court," a third person pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, the politician has been napping for the past few weeks as he sits inside the courtroom.
"His head would fall down ... He didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared in an interview. "His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."
However, some of his supporters believe it's all an act. "He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."
Even Lauren Boebert claimed Trump is not closing his eyes.
"I think he's praying, but if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," she said in a clip shared on X by political pundit Ron Filipkowski. "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer though."
Trump is currently in the midst of his hush money trial as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts with him prior to the 2016 presidential election.