Lauren Boebert Mocked After Suggesting Donald Trump Was Praying in Court — Not Sleeping: 'I'm So Embarrassed for Her'

lauren boebert
By:

May 17 2024, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has fallen asleep several times during his bombshell hush money trial, according to journalists who witnessed his behavior in court.

However, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert had a different suggestion for what the 77-year-old might have been doing — praying!

lauren boebert mocked donald trump praying not sleeping
Lauren Boebert voiced doubts that Donald Trump was sleeping in court.

"I think he's praying, but if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," she said in a clip shared on X by political pundit Ron Filipkowski. "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer though."

She quipped that when she falls asleep, her "mouth kind of drops open," but alleged Trump's mouth had been "tight-lipped."

lauren boebert mocked donald trump praying not sleeping
Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

When she was told that it's been proven he was asleep by multiple news outlets present in court, Boebert replied, "I could see why someone would fall asleep, just like George Conway fell asleep today in the court hearing."

"You know, it's kind of slow in there," she added. "It's not as exciting as the House Oversight Committee."

laurenboebert
Lauren Boebert is a conservative Colorado representative.

Critics quickly took to the comments section to poke fun at the conservative politician. One user joked, "Right. It’s not true but if it is true, he looks good doing it," and another responded, "Of all the things that aren’t happening, TFG praying in the courtroom isn’t happening the most."

"She meant preying. Not religious prayer, but more like visualizing who’s gonna be his next prey for an upcoming grift," a third person penned. "No comment on the ‘he looks pretty while he sleeps’ part."

A fourth wrote, "I'm so embarrassed for her I never know whether to laugh or have some pity."

lauren boebert mocked donald trump praying not sleeping
Donald Trump is 77 years old.

As OK! previously reported, Law360's Frank G. Runyeon detailed Trump's head dropping, his eyes closing and then jerking his head back up in court back in April.

CNN contributor Maggie Haberman reported that he appeared to be asleep as he "didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him" and his "jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack."

Following the reports, Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the jokes about Trump's sleepiness.

"Can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ But not old Donny Nappleseed," he teased. "It’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."

