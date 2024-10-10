Donald Trump Calls 'The View' host Sunny Hostin 'Dumber' Than Kamala Harris: 'Sorry Women, She's a Dummy'
Donald Trump isn't a a fan of The View.
The former president lashed out at Sunny Hostin during his rally in Scranton, Penn., on Wednesday night, October 9, following the famed ABC daytime talk show's viral Tuesday, October 8, interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I think the other one asking the question[s] is dumber than Kamala. She's a dummy," Trump declared while notably still mispronouncing his political rival's name. "I've watched her over the years. That is one dumb — that is one dumb woman."
"Sorry, I'm sorry women, she's a dummy," the controversial Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election continued.
Trump was ridiculed for his remarks, with one angry social media user pointing out: "Everyone is a 'dummy' or 'low IQ.' He can't even use high school level words when he is calling someone else stupid."
Another added, "The dude doesn't read with comprehension but is calling a woman who passed the bar exam a dummy. Nice outreach to women."
- Donald Trump Calls 'The View' Hosts 'Dumb Women' and 'Degenerates' Following 'Lyin' Kamala Harris' Appearance on the Talk Show
- Donald Trump Attacks 'Beta Male' Howard Stern, Claims He 'Made a Fool of Himself' During Kamala Harris Interview
- Donald Trump Thinks He's a 'Weather Expert' Because He 'Slept With Someone Named Stormy Daniels,' Jokes Joy Behar
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The ex-POTUS' comments come just one day after Harris appeared as a guest on The View alongside panelists Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.
During her interview, Harris ridiculed Trump for using natural disasters such as recent hurricanes plummeting the southeastern region of the country to attack President Joe Biden and his administration's leadership, while falsely accusing the government of misdirecting relief funds.
"It’s profound, and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness," Harris told The View hosts of Trump's claims. "I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level, to care about the suffering of other people and then understand the role of a leader is not to beat people down — it’s to lift people up."
After Harris' appearance on The View, Trump took to Truth Social to slam both his political rival and the talk show's panelists, as he ranted: "Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES."
"The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD," he spewed.
"For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE! Her dumbest answer so far!" he exclaimed.
Referencing the recent bad weather, Trump added ahead of Hurricane Milton: "THE WORST RESPONSE TO A STORM OR HURRICANE DISASTER IN U.S. HISTORY — WITH ANOTHER ONE COMING. OUR COUNTRY CANNOT WITHSTAND FOUR MORE YEARS OF THESE INCOMPETENT FOOLS. THE WHOLE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US!!!"