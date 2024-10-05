or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Slammed for Accusing Kamala Harris of Setting Him Up to Fall Out of His Chair at Event: 'She's Living Rent-Free in His Head'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seems to always have Kamala Harris on his mind.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump appears to be thinking quite a bit about Kamala Harris lately.

During a recent event, the right-wing leader, 78, went on a strange tangent about how he thought the Vice President, 59, set him up to fall out of his chair in front of an entire audience.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed accusing kamala harris setting up fall chair
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of setting him up to fall flat on his face at a recent event.

"This chair is the most uncomfortable chair. It spins, and the one thing I don't want is to fall on my a--. I’m not sitting in that sucker. I think it's a b---- trap that was put there by Kamala," he oddly told the crowd at an event.

Social media users could not get over how strange the accusation was, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "He is actually a cartoon character."

"She’s living rent free in his head," a second person pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed accusing kamala harris setting up fall chair
Source: MEGA

Social media users roasted Donald Trump for the bizarre accusation.

Article continues below advertisement

"He cant meet the physical demands of staying on the chair because he is too old!" a third chimed in.

"Someone put grandpa down for his nap," another said about the Republican candidate.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has made several weird comments about Harris, who he's facing off against in the 2024 Presidential election, like claiming she never worked at a fast-food chain.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed accusing kamala harris setting up fall chair
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are facing off in the 2024 Presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

"She never worked there, it was a lie," he alleged to his supporters during a recent rally. "Never worked there. You know what's weird about that one? It's so simple. It's not like complex. We don't have to go through the history...she said, 'I worked at McDonald's. It was a tough job.' She said she worked over the French fries. You know, it's probably not so nice if it's 200 degrees ... it turned out to be a lie. It's all a big lie. She's not qualified to be the president."

The businessman also ranted about the topic during a September 26 press conference. "Nobody talks about it, but Kamala never had a job at McDonald's," he insisted. "Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's ... She didn't work there. She never worked there at McDonald's. It was a lie."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed accusing kamala harris setting up fall chair
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been taking heat for his odd speeches.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Besides disputing her resume, Trump called the former District Attorney "mentally impaired" during a recent speech. “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way," he alleged. “And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.