Donald Trump
10 Biggest Bombshells From Bob Woodward's Book 'War': From Donald Trump's Secret Calls to Putin to Joe Biden's Explosive Moments and More

bob woodwards book war biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Bob Woodward's forthcoming book 'War,' out on October 15, drops shocking revelations about Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and more.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Sent COVID-19 Test Machines to Vladimir Putin Despite Shortage

donald trump sent covid tests to vladimir putin despite shortage
Source: MEGA

Bob Woodward's book, War, divulged shocking revelations about the world's biggest leaders, including Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

One of the staggering highlights was Trump's alleged shipment of Abbott Point of Care COVID-19 test machines to the Russian president amid the pandemic in 2020 despite the shortage. Putin, who received the items for personal use, reportedly asked Trump not to tell anyone as people would be mad at the ex-POTUS.

"I don't care. Fine," Trump replied, later agreeing to keep it secret.

Donald Trump Had Private Calls With Vladimir Putin After He Left Office

donald trump had private calls with vladimir putin after he left office
Source: MEGA

Even after leaving office, Trump apparently kept in touch with Putin through private calls. In one part of the book, Woodward recalled the time the former U.S. president told a senior aide at Mar-a-Lago to leave the room so he could speak with his Russian counterpart.

"According to Trump's aide, there have been multiple phone calls between Trump and Putin, maybe as many as seven in the period since Trump left the White House in 2021," the author revealed.

Woodward noted that Trump aide Jason Miller claimed he was not aware of Trump-Putin's calls, while Biden's Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines played coy when questioned.

"I would not purport to be aware of all contacts with Putin. I wouldn't purport to speak to what President Trump may or may not have done," Haines reportedly said, per Woodward.

Joe Biden Accused Barack Obama of Not Taking Vladimir Putin Seriously

joe biden accused barack obama of not taking vladimir putin seriously
Source: MEGA

Biden was critical of how former President Barack Obama handled Putin's invasion of Crimea.

"They f----- up in 2014," Biden said of Obama and his team to a close friend, according to Woodward. "Barack never took Putin seriously."

"We did nothing. We gave Putin a license to continue!" Biden, who was angry at the time, continued. "Well, I'm revoking his f------ license!"

Joe Biden Was Disappointed He Didn't Get Barack Obama's Endorsement

joe biden disappointed he didnt get barack obamas endorsement
Source: MEGA

After Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and ultimately gave her his full support.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described what Biden felt when he did not receive the same treatment from Obama while serving as the vice president during his 2009-2017 term.

"I think it probably harkens back to the way Biden felt he didn't get that from President Obama back in 2016," said Blinken. "He was disappointed. He felt that, you know, as his vice president that's the normal and natural order."

Joe Biden Had a Complicated Relationship With Benjamin Netanyahu

joe biden had a complicated relationship with benjamin netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Following the 2023 attack on Israel, Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ask him about his plans after the incident.

"We have to go into Rafah," Netanyahu said.

"Bibi, you've got no strategy," Biden responded.

Joe Biden Dropped Profanity-Laced Outbursts About Foreign Leaders

joe biden dropped profanity laced outbursts about foreign leaders
Source: MEGA

As the war escalated, Biden reportedly grew frustrated with Netanyahu that he "erupted" in private.

Woodward recounted the U.S. president's profanity-laced tirades, calling the prime minister "son of a b----" and a "bad f------ guy." Biden also referred to the Russian president as "that f------ Putin" after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mar-a-Lago Was 'Like' North Korea

mar a lago was like north korea
Source: MEGA

"Going to Mar-a-Lago is a little bit like going to North Korea. Everybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in," Senator Lindsey Graham said of his visit to Trump's Palm Beach property.

The South Carolina Republican also claimed Trump was "becoming more erratic," saying, "These court cases. I think they would rattle anybody."

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Has a Burner Phone for Donald Trump

saudi arabia crown prince has a burner phone for donald trump
Source: MEGA

During a visit to Saudi Arabia in March, Graham told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman they should call Trump. An aide then brought a bag with over 50 burner phones, one of which has the label "TRUMP 45," according to Woodward.

Another burner labeled "JAKE SULLIVAN" was used to call Biden's national security adviser.

U.S. Intelligence Knew About Vladimir Putin's Plans to Invade Ukraine

us intelligence knew about vladimir putins plans to invade ukraine
Source: MEGA

As early as October 2021, the Biden administration received a heads-up from U.S. intelligence regarding Russia's plans to occupy Ukraine.

Woodward wrote, "It was an astonishing intelligence coup from the crown jewels of US intelligence, including a human source inside the Kremlin. It was as if they had secretly entered the enemy commander's tent and were hunched over the maps, examining the number and movement of brigades and the entire planned sequence on the multifront invasion."

CIA Director Bill Burns briefed Biden on Putin's ploy, prompting the president to confront the Russian leader twice in December 2021. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the idea of the invasion even after Harris told him about it during a meeting at the Munich Security Conference in 2022.

Vladimir Putin Could Deploy Nuclear Weapons to Win the War

vladimir putin could deploy nuclear weapons to win the war
Source: MEGA

After the February 2022 invasion, U.S. intelligence came up with an assessment about Putin possibly deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

According to Woodward, Biden instructed Sullivan to "get on the line with the Russians" and "tell them what we will do in response."

