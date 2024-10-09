10 Biggest Bombshells From Bob Woodward's Book 'War': From Donald Trump's Secret Calls to Putin to Joe Biden's Explosive Moments and More

Even after leaving office, Trump apparently kept in touch with Putin through private calls. In one part of the book, Woodward recalled the time the former U.S. president told a senior aide at Mar-a-Lago to leave the room so he could speak with his Russian counterpart.

"According to Trump's aide, there have been multiple phone calls between Trump and Putin, maybe as many as seven in the period since Trump left the White House in 2021," the author revealed.

Woodward noted that Trump aide Jason Miller claimed he was not aware of Trump-Putin's calls, while Biden's Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines played coy when questioned.

"I would not purport to be aware of all contacts with Putin. I wouldn't purport to speak to what President Trump may or may not have done," Haines reportedly said, per Woodward.