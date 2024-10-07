'She's a Stupid Person!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at VP Kamala Harris and Claims She Has a 'Low IQ'
Donald Trump is feeling the heat ahead of the 2024 election.
On Monday, October 7, the ex-president, 78, went on a rant about VP Kamala Harris, who is also running for president.
"She doesn't lie in a complicated way because her mind doesn't work that way. She's not a smart person. She's a low IQ individual ... She's a stupid person. We can't have a stupid person as our president," Trump to Hugh Hewitt during a new interview.
Elsewhere in the interview, he criticized Harris, 59, for her policies on the southern border.
“When you look at the things that she proposes, they’re so far off she has no clue. How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers,” he said, referring to Harris' immigration policies.
“Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States,” he added. “You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here, that are criminals.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has lashed out at Harris.
As OK! previously reported, during a rally, he claimed that Harris was behind him falling out of his chair.
"This chair is the most uncomfortable chair. It spins, and the one thing I don't want is to fall on my a--. I’m not sitting in that sucker. I think it's a b---- trap that was put there by Kamala," he told the crowd.
However, people were appalled at the odd remarks.
"He is actually a cartoon character," one person wrote, while another added, "She’s living rent free in his head."
Throughout the campaign, Trump has continued to make jabs at Harris, even making fun of her prior work history.
"She never worked there, it was a lie," he told his supporters about her previously working at McDonald's. "Never worked there. You know what's weird about that one? It's so simple. It's not like complex. We don't have to go through the history...she said, 'I worked at McDonald's. It was a tough job.' She said she worked over the French fries. You know, it's probably not so nice if it's 200 degrees ... it turned out to be a lie. It's all a big lie. She's not qualified to be the president."