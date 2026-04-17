Donald Trump Calls His Own White House DoorDash Stunt 'Tacky' and 'Embarrassing'
April 17 2026, Published 8:22 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump made a rare admission that a recent White House PR stunt — where a DoorDash driver delivered McDonald's to the Oval Office — was "a little tacky" and "a little tiny embarrassing.”
The event, held on Monday, April 13, featured Sharon Simmons, a grandmother, DoorDash driver, and MAGA familiar dubbed "DoorDash Grandma," who delivered the two bags of McDonald's directly to the Oval Office.
The stunt was intended to promote Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy, which some analysts argue is deceptive or a scam because it provides limited benefits to low-income workers, many of whom already owe no federal income tax. It may primarily benefit high earners who can reclassify income, while encouraging employers to keep base wages low.
During the delivery, Trump tipped Simmons $100 and reportedly asked her questions about her political views and transgender athletes in sports.
While the White House social media accounts promoted the moment with the caption "LOVIN' IT!," it faced significant backlash online, with some users calling for a boycott of DoorDash.
While speaking to the crowd in Nevada, Trump broke from his prepared remarks to address the viral moment. He acknowledged the awkward nature of such political maneuvers while simultaneously defending their effectiveness.
"To be honest, it was a little tacky,” he admitted, comparing it to the delivery with other campaign stunts, like his 2024 appearances at a McDonald's drive-thru and in a garbage truck.
“It was a little bit of you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky. You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald’s, although that was the biggest ever on Google, they say. [?] Number one, ever. The garbage truck. I mean, we do these things in politics. They’re a little embarrassing. They’re a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them, and you win by landslides, you know? It’s one of those,” he told the Las Vegas crowd.
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“So, we gotta keep doing them. No, we’ve gotta knock the Oval Office door. This has not happened. That’s a first, maybe in the history of the Oval Office,” he said. “ And it was a very beautiful woman standing there with two big bags of McDonald’s hamburgers. And I say, 'Is this really believable?'"
Trump never won in a landslide.
“Repeat after me: there was no ‘landslide.’ There was no ‘blowout.’ There was no ‘sweeping’ mandate given to Trump by the electorate. The numbers don’t lie,” wrote Mehdi Hassan in The Guardian of the 2024 election.
And in 2016, compared to the previous 57 elections, Trump barely won, securing 57 percent of the Electoral College vote.
Critics and some political allies criticized the stunt as out of touch, suggesting it highlighted seniors' economic struggles rather than addressing them.
The DoorDash granny also got pushback, as social media sleuths identified her as a MAGA prop for testifying before Congress in July to promote No Tax on Tips.
Simmons denied being a prop, and DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley admitted it was a stunt.
“No one is claiming it was a real delivery,” Crowley said. “It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark the start of a new policy. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant, or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher, and she participated to support the policy that benefits her.”