'Offensive': Donald Trump Blasted for His Questionable Face Makeup During Garbage Truck Stunt in Wisconsin

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wore a new shade of face makeup.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's questionable shade of face makeup was heavily criticized on social media, as he was compared to several unflattering objects.

The Republican candidate made a bold statement ahead of his rally in Green Bay, Wisc., on Wednesday, October 30, by riding in a garbage truck in what appeared to be a dig at President Joe Biden.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump told reporters as he sat in the passenger seat of a white truck emblazoned with the Trump 2024 campaign logo. "This truck is in honor of Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden."

donald trump blasted questionable face makeup garbage truck wisconsin
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 30.

Images from Trump's stunt went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a number of critics pointed out how Trump's lips and hands didn't match the color of his face.

One X user shared several images from the Wisconsin rally and wrote: "I can already see people using this as a last-minute Halloween costume idea."

Another user asked: "Are people really just going to accept this racist monster dressing up as a garbage man and spraying his face brown in an appeal to Puerto Ricans and NOT call it offensive and racist?"

A third person shared the image of Trump at the event alongside pictures of a big-lipped guppie fish and an inflatable love doll with an open mouth.

Source: @MaTTFLaMMaBLe/X
Trump's stunt was meant to take a jab at Biden and his comments referring to the former president's supporters as "garbage."

The White House then released a statement Tuesday evening seeking to clarify the president's comments.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, "The president referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage."

Harris also weighed in on the president's comments on Wednesday, saying she "strongly" disagrees with criticizing people based on their politics or who they vote for.

donald trump blasted questionable face makeup garbage truck wisconsin
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump supporters 'garbage.'

Trump was made aware of Biden's comments on Tuesday during a rally in Allentown, Penn.

He drew a comparison to his first presidential election, recalling when Hillary Clinton referred to his supporters as "deplorable" during the 2016 election.

"You have, remember Hillary, she said deplorable, and then she said irredeemable, right?" Trump asked the crowd in attendance. "But she said deplorable, and that didn't work out. Garbage, I think, is worse, right?"

donald trump blasted questionable face makeup garbage truck wisconsin
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump rode a garbage truck during a campaign stunt.

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, seized at the opportunity to attack his political opponents and took to X to share: "A mother mourning her son who died of a fentanyl overdose is not garbage. A truck driver who can't afford rising diesel prices is not garbage. A father who wants to afford groceries is not garbage. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ought to be ashamed of themselves."

