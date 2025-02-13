Donald Trump Calls Senator Mitch McConnell 'Not Mentally' Equipped After He Voted Against Confirming Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
President Donald Trump called former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not equipped "mentally" after he voted against confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Resources and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.
Senator McConnell released a statement on Thursday, February 13, that credited his decision to vote against RFK Jr. to his "record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions."
President Trump responded to both of McConnell's votes in the Oval Office, telling reporters, "I feel sorry for Mitch... he's not equipped mentally, he wasn't equipped ten years ago in my opinion, he let the Republican Party go to h---."
Several critics took to social media to call out McConnell for waiting until the end of his career to "do the right thing," claiming it's already "too late."
One person took to BlueSky to ridicule the former majority leader for his two previous impeachment votes: "Shame McConnell didn't back impeachment and conviction."
Another BlueSky user wrote: "Boy, sure would have been nice for Mitch f------ McConnell to have shown some m------------ spine when it ACTUALLY mattered. Alas."
A third pointed out: "If Mitch McConnell had voted to convict Donald Trump, he would not have to vote against confirming RFK Jr."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggested: "McConnell voting no on these absurd nominees after spending his life ensuring that we’d end up in this exact position feels like a lifelong piece of s--- having a deathbed conversion."
McConnell served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. He voluntarily stepped down as leader in November and said he will serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.
As OK! previously reported, the 82-year-old Republican has had a number of health issues in recent years, including freezing while speaking to reporters and falling down on Capitol grounds.
Despite these incidents, McConnell downplayed concerns about his well-being. In response to inquiries about a possible concussion from a fall in March 2023, McConnell assured reporters he's doing just fine.
In August 2023, there was a separate incident where McConnell remained silent during a press conference when asked about his reelection plans in 2026. An aide had to repeat the question before McConnell regained composure and continued addressing the media.
A spokesperson said at the time, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."
An aide also shared, "While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."