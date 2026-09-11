Politics Donald Trump Critics Claim He 'Can't Even Fake Empathy' as He Tells Erika Kirk of Charlie's Assassination, 'It's Just Terrible, But Tough Life': Watch Source: MEGA,AP On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's death, Donald Trump acknowledged the 'tough life' of his widow, Erika Kirk. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During his keynote address at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Tx., on Wednesday, September 9, President Donald Trump addressed Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. While honoring the slain MAGA influencer on the eve of the first anniversary of his assassination, the president pointed out Erika in the crowd, resulting in a standing ovation. Acknowledging the immense tragedy she and her family have faced over the past year, Trump said, "She's put up with something, boy oh boy, what she's had to go through, and the most beautiful family. It's just terrible. But love, tough life, tough life. Can't let it happen.”

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The President Was Shamed for His Remark

Trump on Erika Kirk: "It's just terrible, but tough life" pic.twitter.com/olkqrG6JEe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump was criticized for some of the comments he made about the Kirks at the Republican Midterm Convention.

Critics immediately condemned the remarks as disjointed, arguing that describing a brutal political assassination as simply a "tough life" was a remarkably dismissive and trivializing way to characterize the sudden murder of a close ally. “Lmfao this man can't even fake empathy, and he doesn't even bother trying,” said one X user, while another wrote, "LOL! He honestly couldn’t give a f---. He never has." A major point of criticism emerged when looking back at the broader context of Trump's interactions with Erika.

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Source: AP Erika Kirk welcomed two children with late husband Charlie.

Following the tragedy, the widow publicly gave a tearful speech emphasizing her Christian faith and declaring that she forgave her husband's killer. At the time, Donald countered her message by stating on stage: "That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them." High-profile critics, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a New York Times profile, condemned Donald’s responses, calling his inability to match Erika's grace "absolutely the worst statement" and proof of a lack of sincere faith, highlighting how he weaponized the tragedy for political theater.

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The Widow Has Faced Backlash

Source: MEGA,AP Erika Kirk took over husband Charlie's Turning Point USA organization after his death.

Erika, who took over as the CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband's death, reacted with visible emotion, public gratitude and strict political alignment. Several student-led chapters have publicly distanced themselves from TPUSA under her leadership. Caroline Mattox, the former president of the University of Georgia chapter, publicly resigned, stating the organization had "strayed so far from its original purpose" and engaged in "blatant dishonesty" that Charlie would not support. The University of Arkansas chapter similarly severed ties.

Erika Kirk Received a Standing Ovation at the Convention