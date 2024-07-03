President Joe Biden Announces He's 'Not Leaving' During Staff Call, Claims He'll Continue the 2024 Presidential Race 'to the End'

President Biden reportedly acknowledged it's been a rough few days but said unequivocally to his team that he will be running for reelection in hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

The president told his staff, “I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024.”

Vice President Harris added, “We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead. We will fight, and we will win.”

Biden ended the call by saying the stakes are far "too high" to back down. “There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together.”

“Feels scripted per person listening, but the message conveyed clearly is: he’s staying in,” Politico senior columnist Jonathan Martin reported on X.