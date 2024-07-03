President Joe Biden Announces He's 'Not Leaving' During Staff Call, Claims He'll Continue the 2024 Presidential Race 'to the End'
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined an "all-in" White House staff call on Wednesday, July 3, where he announced he's "staying in" the 2024 presidential race.
President Biden reportedly acknowledged it's been a rough few days but said unequivocally to his team that he will be running for reelection in hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.
The president told his staff, “I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024.”
Vice President Harris added, “We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead. We will fight, and we will win.”
Biden ended the call by saying the stakes are far "too high" to back down. “There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together.”
“Feels scripted per person listening, but the message conveyed clearly is: he’s staying in,” Politico senior columnist Jonathan Martin reported on X.
“Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running…no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win,” Elena Schneider reported, citing a source who was on the call.
CNN’s MJ Lee reported the call was described as a “pep talk” for Biden’s team.
Several leaders from his own party have called for Biden to be replaced on the Democratic Party ticket following his debate performance against Trump last week on CNN.
Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
The call also followed the White House's rebuttal of a New York Times report suggesting Biden had expressed doubt to a key ally about staying in the race.
The outlet reported, “He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place’ by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s halting and unfocused performance in the debate. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation.”
White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates commented on the outlet's story, calling it “absolutely false.”
During Biden’s call to his team, the Times dropped a post-debate poll showing Trump garnering a six-point lead over the president.
Mediaite provided quotes and sources used in this article.