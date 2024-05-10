'It's a Disaster': Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden by Comparing Anti-Israel College Protest to Deadly White Supremacist Charlottesville Riot
Former President Donald Trump shared a string of videos on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he attacked the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the judge of his Manhattan hush money trial and President Joe Biden.
During one of his rants, the New York businessman bizarrely alleged Biden "hates the Jewish people" and referred to the 2017 White supremacist Charlottesville riot as a "peanut" compared to the ongoing anti-Israel protests happening on college campuses across the country.
Trump began his rant with, "Crooked Joe Biden would say constantly that he ran because of Charlottesville. We know that’s not true."
"In any case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a peanut compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our country right now. It’s a disaster," he continued. "There’s never been a time like it in the United States of America. And it’s Crooked’s fault because he sends the wrong message every single time."
"And that includes what happened with Russia and Ukraine. That includes October 7th. And that certainly includes a bad message on inflation, where he has launched inflation at levels never seen before."
The presumptive GOP nominee wildly claimed, "Crooked Joe hates Israel and he hates the Jewish people. There’s no question about that. And if Jewish people are going to vote for Joe Biden, they have to have their heads examined. He’s a disaster for Israel."
"The problem is that he hates the Palestinians also, and even more so, and he just doesn’t know what to do," the 77-year-old explained. "He’s a confused man. He can’t put two sentences together. He doesn’t have a clue. He doesn’t know where he is."
"He doesn’t know he’s alive and he’s our president. We have to end it. November 5th. We’re going to end it."
Trump also posted several rants targeting his various criminal trials and claiming President Biden is behind them.
In the several-minute-long videos, he demanded to debate Biden, telling his likely primary opponent that he would take him on "anywhere, anytime."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's string of Truth Social videos included an attack on RFK Jr. where the former president claimed the independent candidate was a plant by the Democrats to help get Biden elected.
He called Kennedy "one of the most far-left candidates ever" and claimed he was "lying" about being anti-vaxx to gain support from Republicans.