'It's a Disaster': Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden by Comparing Anti-Israel College Protest to Deadly White Supremacist Charlottesville Riot

Trump began his rant with, "Crooked Joe Biden would say constantly that he ran because of Charlottesville. We know that’s not true."

"In any case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a peanut compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our country right now. It’s a disaster," he continued. "There’s never been a time like it in the United States of America. And it’s Crooked’s fault because he sends the wrong message every single time."

"And that includes what happened with Russia and Ukraine. That includes October 7th. And that certainly includes a bad message on inflation, where he has launched inflation at levels never seen before."