Donald Trump's Subtle Change In Language Hints At 2024 Presidential Run
It's looking more and more likely that Donald Trump will run in the 2024 presidential election.
For months, when asked about the possibility, the businessman responded he "may have to do it again," but at his more recent rally on October 22, he slightly altered his words by saying he'll "probably have to do it again, adding, "in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again."
According to a source, the subtle change in language is a "clear sign" he's eyeing the White House, so insiders told Fox News it's not a matter of "if" he'll run, but "when" he''ll formally make an announcement about the matter. It's rumored he'll do so shortly after the midterm elections.
The Associated Press reported that Trump's former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus recently admitted he's "95 percent" sure the Apprentice creator will run.
"The real question is are other big challengers going to run?" pondered Priebus. "If President Trump runs, he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat."
However, as OK! exclusively reported, the former POTUS' daughter Ivanka Trump allegedly begged him to leave his political career in the past.
"Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him. She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it,’" an insider disclosed to OK! in August. "Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad."
Aside from the scrutiny, the mom-of-three feels it's in her father's best interest to lay low given the ongoing deal about the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.
"As someone who has lived in D.C., and witnessed the viciousness of politics, Ivanka is convinced the establishment won’t rest until her dad is silenced," the source added. "She just can’t keep upbeat about the prospect of a 2024 bid (for the White House), especially with all that is going on."