Donald Trump Orders Changes to New Helipad After Weeks of Around-the-Clock Work

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President Donald Trump has ordered the contractors to tear down their weeks of work on the new helipad at the White House. Two people close to the scene recently told The Washington Post anonymously that the president, who initially put the project on a fast track, asked them to redo the work after becoming frustrated with its appearance. He has also reportedly begun questioning whether the slope of the South Lawn itself needed to be changed.

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President Donald Trump Ordered Drastic Changes to Dream Helipad on White House Grounds

Source: MEGA Donald Trump wanted the helipad to be completed before Xi Jinping's visit.

The president initially urged contractors to begin work on the project in June, hoping the helipad would be completed before September, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit. However, it remains unclear whether the new changes he has ordered will affect that timeline. Per the outlet, White House's iconic South Lawn slopes downward. The United States president has reportedly expressed a desire for a helipad that will stand at level with the horizon.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with the helipad made workers dismantle weeks of their around-the-clock work.

This reported directive has forced workers at the site to dismantle a significant amount of work they had already completed after working around-the-clock to finish the project on time. One of the major changes included tearing down the 100-foot-wide granite presidential seal that was being built at the center of the helipad. It remains unclear how much additional cost the new changes would add to the already over $5 million project.

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Donald Trump Approved the New Helipad Project Due to Two Main Reasons

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's White House helipad project is being paid for by Lockheed Martin.

The project is being funded by Lockheed Martin, the parent corporation of Sikorsky Aircraft, which manufactures the aircraft used to carry the president. The company did not respond to the outlet's request for comments on whether it had been asked to cover any additional cost. The project was originally intended to address two major issues with Marine One’s current landing arrangement. The first one is that, according to federal recommendations, helipads should be flat to ensure maximum safety.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump approved the new helipad project due to two main reasons.

However, parts of the South Lawn slope at nearly 20 degrees, falling short of those safety recommendations and creating potential risks. The second issue is that the new generation of Marine One aircraft, including the VH-92A Patriot, tends to have exhaust vents that release heat towards the ground. This could result in the lawn being easily scorched if proper precautionary measures aren't in place. Per the outlet, the president reportedly approved the construction of a new helipad on the South Lawn after spending a significant time reviewing the issues.

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White House Defended Donald Trump's Helipad Vision

Source: MEGA White House defended Donald Trump's vision for the helipad.