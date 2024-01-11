Donald Trump Makes Fun of Chris Christie Ahead of Former N.J. Governor Dropping Out of GOP Primary: 'I Might Even Get to Like Him Again!'

Christie’s decision comes on the heels of a new batch of disappointing poll numbers, especially in New Hampshire, where he hoped a less deep red electorate would coalesce around his opposition to the New York businessman turned GOP leader.

Christie has based nearly his entire campaign on attacking Trump. He was once a longtime ally and adviser to the former president, going as far as to endorse him in 2016.

In a recent campaign ad, Christie said, “Eight years ago when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president. Well, I was wrong, I made a mistake.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!