Don Lemon Blasts Nikki Haley for Wanting 'Grace' After Her Town Hall Civil War Comments

The hypocrisy of Haley's request for grace after her comments on the civil war was also called out by several users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user shared a clip of the town hall and wrote, "You can't call Nikki Haley's civil war slavery stuff a 'gaffe' because she carefully chose her words. She had a seven-second wind-up for that b------."

Another user commented, "The woman asking for 'grace' is also the same one who had been non-stop in every debate calling Vivek a slew of names. Warranted or not, where was 'grace' then, Nikki???"

A third user shared, "When Nikki Haley says the civil war was caused by the government interfering in people's freedom: Their freedom to do what Nikki? THEIR FREEDOM TO DO WHAT?!?"

