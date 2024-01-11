'He's Right': Donald Trump Slams Nikki Haley After Chris Christie Is Caught Claiming She 'Doesn't Have What It Takes' to Win the 2024 Election
Donald Trump finally agreed with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on something!
On Wednesday, January 10, Christie announced that he would be officially dropping out of the presidential primary race. However, earlier that day, he was caught on a hot mic mocking former opponent Nikki Haley, claiming "she’s gonna get smoked" by Trump because she's just "not up to this."
The embattled ex-POTUS brought up the embarrassing error on Wednesday night.
"I thought, actually, the biggest story wasn’t the fact that he dropped out, nobody cared too much about that. But he had a hot mic where he was talking to somebody about the weather, and he happened to say that she doesn’t have what it takes," Trump said. "She’ll be creamed in the in the election. And I mean, I know her very well, and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right."
"That’s one of the few things he’s been right about, actually," the 77-year-old added.
"Look, we’re winning tremendously here. We’re, I think we’re 20, 24 points up," he continued. "But New Hampshire is interesting. It’s a great place, a great state, unbelievable people. But they allow Independents and Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. You say, what’s that all about? So it’s a little bit false in that regard. But even with that I think we’ll win substantially."
As OK! previously reported, Christie suspended his presidential campaign earlier this week, claiming it was "the right thing" for him to do.
"Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them. It is clear to me tonight that there is not a path to win the nomination," he told the crowd at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, before vowing he wouldn't "enable" Trump to "ever be president of the United States again."
Meanwhile, during Trump's own town hall in Iowa, the controversial politician admitted he knew who his running mate would be if he won the primaries — but he kept mum on the identity of the individual.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," he said to his audience on Wednesday. And while he claimed he's "starting to like Chris Christie better," when he was asked if he would ever choose him for VP, Trump replied, "I don't see it."
"That would be an upset. Christie for vice president," he joked. "Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."