Donald Trump Questions When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' From 'Document Hoax' as Mike Pence Faces No Charges
Donald Trump was left outraged after his former vice president, Mike Pence, was not faced with criminal charges after the Justice Department and the F.B.I. completed their investigation into the classified documents discovered inside Pence's Indiana home.
"Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax," the former president of the United States wrote via Truth social on Friday morning, June 2, just moments after the news was confirmed.
"That’s great, but when am I going to be fully exonerated," Trump questioned, insisting, "I’m at least as innocent as he is."
"And what about Joe Biden," the businessman, 76, continued regarding the current Commander in Chief, who is also under investigation after classified documents were found by his aides inside an office he used to occupy in Washington, D.C., as well as in his Deleware home.
Trump wildly claimed Biden "is hiding at least 1850 boxes, and some located in Chinatown, DC?"
"When will the witch hunt against 'TRUMP' stop?" the controversial politician — who was recently arrested and indicted by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg after he was accused of paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair — demanded to know.
Trump faces numerous other legal woes at the moment, including DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The father-of-five's social media rant came after Pence, 63, received a letter from the Department of Justice informing him the DOJ and F.B.I. "conducted an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information," and upon conclusion declared "no criminal charges will be sought," a person who read the statement revealed to a news publication.
The positive update for Pence seemed to be a sigh of relief, as he is set to announce his 2024 presidential campaign for the Republican nomination in Iowa on Wednesday, June 7.
Trump already declared the launch of his third presidential campaign back in November 2022, despite losing his second bid for the White House to Biden in November 2020.
