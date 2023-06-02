Donald Trump Questions When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' From 'Document Hoax' as Mike Pence Faces No Charges

Donald Trump was left outraged after his former vice president, Mike Pence, was not faced with criminal charges after the Justice Department and the F.B.I. completed their investigation into the classified documents discovered inside Pence's Indiana home.

"Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax," the former president of the United States wrote via Truth social on Friday morning, June 2, just moments after the news was confirmed.