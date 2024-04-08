Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden 'Soiled' Himself in the Oval Office During Baseless, Wild Rant
Donald Trump made a bizarre — and baseless — claim against rival President Joe Biden during a fundraiser hosted by billionaire financier John Paulson in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, April 6.
In the 45-minute presentation, Trump, 77, mocked the 81-year-old, claiming he ruined one of the pieces of furniture in the White House.
“The Resolute Desk is beautiful,” Donald allegedly said, an attendee told The New York Times.
“Ronald Reagan used it, others used it. And he’s using it,” he added, referring to the president who has sat behind the work surface, which was gifted to the U.S. by Queen Victoria in 1880.
“It’s been soiled. And I mean that literally, which is sad,” Trump then claimed.
Trump didn't stop there, as he slammed Biden for his immigration policy, saying migrants are being “shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country," and it's making the H----- Angels look like extremely nice people."
“These are people coming in from prisons and jails,” Trump continued. “They’re coming in from just unbelievable places and countries, countries that are a disaster. And when I said, you know, why can’t we allow people to come in from nice countries, I’m trying to be nice. Nice countries, you know like Denmark, Switzerland? Do we have any people coming in from Denmark? How about Switzerland? How about Norway?”
This is hardly the first time Trump has made an outrageous claim about Biden, who is also running for president again.
As OK! previously reported, he previously alleged Biden was "under the influence" during his State of the Union address earlier this year.
"I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen," Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt.
Trump also brought up how the Secret Service found cocaine in the White House last summer.
"I think what happened, you know, that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there," Trump suggested.
Despite there being no evidence of Biden being inebriated, he made it clear he wants more rules put in place going forward.
"I repeat, I want them to have the drug test. I would take one, too," he declared.