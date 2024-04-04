Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of Being 'Under the Influence' During State of the Union, Demands Drug Tests for Future Debates

"I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen," Trump told Hewitt.

He brought up the news of cocaine being discovered by the Secret Service at the White House last summer.

"I think what happened, you know, that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there," Trump suggested.