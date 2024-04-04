OK Magazine
Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of Being 'Under the Influence' During State of the Union, Demands Drug Tests for Future Debates

Apr. 4 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

During a recent interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt, former President Donald Trump accused his political rival President Joe Biden, of being "under the influence" during his State of the Union address earlier this year.

The GOP nominee also demanded Biden take a drug test before any potential debate in the upcoming general election.

Donald Trump demand people take a drug test ahead of the presidential debate.

"I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen," Trump told Hewitt.

He brought up the news of cocaine being discovered by the Secret Service at the White House last summer.

"I think what happened, you know, that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there," Trump suggested.

Joe Biden recently exceeded expectations during the State of the Union.

Despite widespread speculation among Republicans about the source of Biden's energy during his speech, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the president was indeed on any kind of substance. However, Trump reiterated his demand for both candidates to undergo drug testing before their upcoming debates.

He stated, "I repeat, I want them to have the drug test. I would take one, too."

Joe Biden hasn't committed to any debate.

Since securing the Republican nomination for the presidency, Trump has persistently challenged Biden to engage in a debate, emphasizing his willingness to confront his opponent "anywhere, anytime."

The president still has not committed to anything but said in March that any debate with the GOP nominee "depends on his behavior."

Donald Trump brought up the news of cocaine being discovered by Secret Service at the White House last summer.

The rivalry between the two prominent figures has been ongoing, with Trump even going as far as to taunt Biden with an empty lectern during a recent political rally in Wisconsin.

"This is for Joe Biden. I am trying to get him to debate," he told the crowd as they cheered and laughed. "Trying to get Crooked Joe to debate."

Biden's communication director, Michael Tyler, told outlets in March that the presidential debates would be "a conversation we'll have at the appropriate time in this cycle."

The first debate between Biden and Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign was famously contentious, with the Republican nominee repeatedly interrupting and challenging Biden in an attempt to make the Democrat slip-up and get confused.

At one point, Trump pressed his opponent on the issue of court-packing, prompting the former vice president to ask, "Will you shut up, man?"

The debate was ultimately considered a victory for Biden by political analysts at the time.

