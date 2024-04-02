Donald Trump Accuses Other Countries of 'Emptying Their Jails' Into the U.S., Says He'll Do the 'Same Thing If He's Dictator or President'

Trump accused countries, including Venezuela, of "dumping" people who have been convicted of crimes into the U.S.

“They’ve taken all of their gangs, their gang leaders, every one of their gangs is gone now. They dumped them into the United States,” he claimed.

“They emptied their jails from countries all over the world. I guarantee you the real crime rate all over the world is way down because — and I’d do the same thing if I was I were a dictator or a president running a country. I would do the exact same thing,” Trump added. “First thing I’d do is I’d say, wow, I’d empty out every prison, I’d empty out every mental institution and that’s what the countries are doing all over the world, and they’re putting them in our country. [Joe] Biden is the worst president we’ve ever had.”