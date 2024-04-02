Donald Trump Accuses Other Countries of 'Emptying Their Jails' Into the U.S., Says He'll Do the 'Same Thing If He's Dictator or President'
Donald Trump is already making promises as if he were president. During a new interview, the ex-president, 77, accused other countries of emptying their jails into the U.S. — something he will also do if he were to be in charge for the second time.
“Now they’re coming in, they’re pouring in the criminals from jails and from mental institutions, and terrorists by the way, and at levels that no country has ever seen before. It’s insane what they’re doing. Insane,” Trump said while talking to radio host Justin Barclay.
Trump accused countries, including Venezuela, of "dumping" people who have been convicted of crimes into the U.S.
“They’ve taken all of their gangs, their gang leaders, every one of their gangs is gone now. They dumped them into the United States,” he claimed.
“They emptied their jails from countries all over the world. I guarantee you the real crime rate all over the world is way down because — and I’d do the same thing if I was I were a dictator or a president running a country. I would do the exact same thing,” Trump added. “First thing I’d do is I’d say, wow, I’d empty out every prison, I’d empty out every mental institution and that’s what the countries are doing all over the world, and they’re putting them in our country. [Joe] Biden is the worst president we’ve ever had.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has claimed he will be a dictator if he's in the White House again.
As OK! previously reported, Sean Hannity grilled Trump on his prior comments.
“We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?” he told Hannity.
Hannity responded, “That sounds to me like you’re going back to the policies when you were president.”
According to John Bolton, who used to work for Trump, said he's not capable of being a ruler with total power over a country.
“The American Constitution and its institutions are strong,” he said. “Trump attacked them by trying to call into question the result of the elections, and he failed. If he wasn’t able to steal the election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November from Mar-a-Lago. The Constitution is very clear, there will be no third term.”
“He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer for God’s sake!” Bolton stated.