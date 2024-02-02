Prince Harry Is 'Quaking in His Boots' as His 'Spare' Confessions Threaten His U.S. Visa Status

"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Angela Levin said on GB News.

Due to his royal status, Harry had relationships with American dignitaries, such as President Joe Biden, but many voters and political commentators hoped he wasn't given special treatment due to his title.

"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.