Melania Trump Attempts To Shut Down Rumors Of Issues With Disgraced Husband Donald After Arraignment
In the midst of Donald Trump being hit with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and rumors that his marriage to Melania Trump has hit its breaking point, the former first lady spoke out to address some of the whispers.
Melania’s spokesperson issued a statement Tuesday, April 11, posted to Twitter in regards to the stories being written about the former model.
"News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks," the statement read. "In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims."
The statement failed to mention anything about the charges brought against the former POTUS; however, an insider recently spilled that "Melania is beyond humiliated" after her husband was indicted in relation to an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 following their supposed 2006 affair.
Despite Melania's desire to stay far away from 45's legal woes and scandal, Donald's 2024 bid for the presidency has made it nearly impossible for her to do so.
"I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco," said the source of their strained marriage. "But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."
Though Melania "simply wants to be left alone" and away from the spotlight, OK! learned she agreed to make more public appearances with Donald as he continues his campaign.
“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'” a source revealed. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”
- Melania Trump 'Beyond Humiliated' By Donald Trump's Indictment, Pair's Marriage Is At An 'All Time Low,' Source Says
- Donald Trump Had 'Major Talk' With Wife Melania About Her Rare Public Appearances: 'I Really Need You'
- 'Aloof' Melania Trump Is 'Not Comfortable' With Donald's Political Events, Says Source: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone'
Playing her part as a fixture in his campaign, Melania joined Donald for an Easter brunch at their Mar-a-Lago resort, where they were photographed dining at a table behind velvet rope.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-one was not in attendance at Donald's post-arrest speech at Mar-a-Lago, where he failed to thank his wife for her support while praising the rest of his family. She was also MIA when he surrendered himself to Manhattan Criminal Court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Melania is said to be "disgusted by the allegations about Donald's cheating even though he denied it then — and still does," as she's also "tired of pretending she and Donald are anything more than parties to a political and financial arrangement."