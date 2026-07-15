Politics Melania Trump's Aide Mocked After Claiming She's the 'Most Consequential First Lady in the History of Our Nation': 'Hilarious' Source: MEGA Marc Beckman gushed over Melania Trump while praising her role as first lady. Lesley Abravanel July 15 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump said his boss was the most consequential first lady in American history during a July interview on Newsmax, prompting widespread social media mockery. Defending her legacy, Marc Beckman, also the CEO of an advertising agency, highlighted the 56-year-old Slovenian’s intermittent work with children and her supposed impact on the Ukraine-Russia peace process. During his appearance on the show Bianca Across The Nation, Beckman defended his assertion by highlighting Melania’s active public initiative, claiming she is the "single most consequential First Lady in the history of our nation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's employee raved about the first lady's involvement in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He argued that she has had a significant impact on the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, specifically pointing to her efforts in organizing the reunification of children separated by the war. Beckman tried to convince the audience that she has done more than NATO and “all of the world leaders” to reunify children split from their families, saying, “If you look at everything that NATO has done, all of the world leaders, what more substantive has occurred?” He cited her work with her "Fostering the Future" initiative, which focuses on providing scholarships, financial technology education and savings accounts for foster youth.

Article continues below advertisement

'Delusional'

Source: MEGA Marc Beckman was deemed 'delusional' for his praise of the first lady.

The assertion quickly went viral and triggered heavy pushback and ridicule from political commentators, journalists, and social media users. Many critics labeled the statement "delusional" and typical of public-relations hyperbole, citing Beckman's professional background as an advertising-agency executive. “As you watch this remember someone thought this made sense to say out loud and on television…” MS NOW host and former President Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said on X. Writer Andy Ostroy quipped, “Tell us you’re in a cult without actually saying it…” “F----- HILARIOUS,” national security expert Malcom Nance said. “He apparently has no clue what consequential means,” political strategist Chris Jackson noted. “Wow, he actually said this with a straight face!” journalist Norman Ornstein laughed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Least Popular in the Polls

Source: MEGA Melania Trump critics trolled her advisor for boasting about the first lady.

Historians and political analysts online immediately countered the claim by contrasting Melania's tenure with historically transformative first ladies. Critics frequently pointed to Abigail Adams, Dolley Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt (who reshaped the role via human rights advocacy), Edith Wilson (who functionally ran the executive branch after her husband's stroke), and Hillary Clinton (who led major policy initiatives and later served as Secretary of State). Recent polling and CNN data analysis indicate Melania has ranked among the least popular modern first ladies. In polling tracking her favorability, Melania’s net popularity plunged to 12 points underwater. Analysts noted this as the lowest net favorability rating ever recorded by CNN for a first lady at that stage of a presidential term.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump has maintained a much smaller, less traditional White House footprint.