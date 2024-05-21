Donald Trump Fails to Take the Stand in Hush Money Trial After Declaring He Would 'Absolutely' Testify
The defense rested for Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial on Tuesday, May 21, without the embattled ex-prez taking the stand.
Although Trump was not required to speak on his own behalf in the New York courtroom, the 77-year-old told reporters in April that he would "absolutely" testify.
"I'm testifying. I tell the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth," he said in a separate interview. "And the truth is that there is no case."
Trump's legal team's primary witness was Robert Costello, who took the stand on Monday and Tuesday. However, his behavior in court earned him a firm warning from Judge Juan Merchan.
After allowing several objections from prosecution during his testimony, Costello reportedly groaned and muttered "geez."
"You don't say 'geez'. And then if you don't like my ruling, you don't give me side eye, and you don't roll your eyes," Merchan reprimanded the lawyer, who then allegedly gave him a rude look. "Are you staring me down? Clear the courtroom."
Trump later referred to the judge as a "tyrant" for his back-and-forth with Costello.
"I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. You saw what just took place in that courtroom," the former POTUS said. "Hopefully the motion to dismiss this trial will go through because this trial is a disaster for our country."
"You saw what happened to a highly respected lawyer, Bob Costello," he continued. "The press is not happy, I don’t imagine. They just got thrown out of a courthouse."
As OK! previously reported, Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and repeatedly claimed the case was orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his 2024 campaign.
"There’s never been anything like this in the history of our country. It’s a scam," he said earlier this month. "It’s election interference at a level that’s never taken place before."
Closing arguments are expected to take place on Tuesday, May 28, followed by jury deliberation to determine whether Trump is guilty.