'Only One Thing That Matters': Former President Donald Trump Claims 'You Can Be Evil' as Long as You Get Good Ratings

Author Ramin Setoodeh, the author of the new post-presidency biography about the ex-prez titled Apprentice in Wonderland, has sent a flurry of recorded conversations he had with Trump to various outlets in recent weeks.

Last month, the author revealed that Trump told him ratings were his "whole life."

During Tuesday’s Deadline: White House on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace aired the audio to her viewers. In the clip, Trump claimed, "If I went back to NBC right now to do something, they would do anything I wanted to do, showbiz-wise, that's what I’m talking about."