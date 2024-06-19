11 Biggest Donald Trump Bombshells in 'The Apprentice' Tell-All Book
Donald Trump Jr. Had an Alleged Affair With Aubrey O'Day
Variety Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh released the new book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which has revealed shocking information about The Apprentice franchise.
One of the stories that made headlines was about The Celebrity Apprentice contestant Clay Aiken claiming Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day had an affair.
The relationship was "not a well-kept secret," as Aubrey confirmed to Clay during a performance at an event in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Donald confirmed he was aware of the story about his son sleeping with one of the contestants.
Donald Trump's Agent Disapproved of His 'Apprentice' Appearance
The Apprentice's journey began when Mark Burnett pitched the show to Donald in the early 2000s. However, the ex-president's decision to do the project "proved to be an alarming revelation for Trump’s representation, who tried to shut it all down."
His agent at the time, Jim Griffin, reportedly warned the politician about the series and its potential failure that could embarrass Donald.
Still, Donald and Mark pushed through with the show.
Arsenio Hall Had Conflicting Feelings About Joining 'The Apprentice'
Clay also revealed in Ramin's book how Arsenio Hall endured mixed feelings about joining The Apprentice after being painted as an antagonist for asking for Barack Obama's birth certificate.
"I thought he was doing it for attention. I didn’t tie those things together," said Clay. "Arsenio was worried doing the show might make him appear to be tacitly endorsing Trump in some way. And he told me afterwards he thought Trump probably just chose him to not make himself look racist."
NBC Discouraged Donald Trump's Presidential Run
Before Donald launched his initial presidential run, NBC executives reportedly tried to talk him out of joining the election. However, the businessman found a way to achieve it by not hosting the show for five seasons so he could join the presidential race.
"Steve Burke came up to see me with Paul Telegdy, and essentially said the same thing, 'We’ll give you anything you want,'" said Donald, per the book. "I said, 'Steve, I just don’t want to do it. I’ve done it enough. I’ve done 14 seasons in 12 years. I don’t need the money. I want to do other things.'"
Donald Trump Wanted His Kids to Run 'The Apprentice'
As he ventured into politics, Donald reportedly planned to have his children run The Apprentice if it continued.
"I said, 'The best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump,'" he disclosed. "I didn’t press it. But I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire.”
However, NBC tapped Arnold Schwarzenegger to run the show before it ended for good.
Donald Trump Was Finicky While Waiting on Set of 'The Apprentice'
Donald reportedly acted like a child while filming his scenes for The Apprentice, the new book detailed.
"If he arrived and the cameras weren’t ready to shoot his scene, he’d storm off and return hours later, just to prove a point. To help track his whereabouts in real time, members of the show’s transportation team were instructed to trail Trump when he took his own car," the excerpt from Ramin's book read.
The passage continued, "Easier said than done. As one driver explains, trying to follow Trump as he sped to his golf course at Briarcliff Manor was an occupational hazard. Trump would run red lights, stomping on the gas and leaving other cars in the dust."
Donald Trump Was Obsessed With Debra Messing
The new tell-all book also put a spotlight on Donald's alleged obsession with Debra Messing — so much so, he repeatedly spoke about her during his interviews with Ramin.
“She said, ‘Sir — I love you! Thank God for you! You’re saving the network, and you’re saving my show.’ Because in that world, which I know a lot about now, when you have a hit, a lead-in, it’s a massive difference,” he told Ramin, per the book. “She was so thankful… She said, ‘I can’t thank you enough.’ Do you believe this? I’ve been watching her. And I’m saying, ‘She’d do anything for me.'”
The 78-year-old continued bringing up the A Walk in the Clouds actress in subsequent interviews.
Donald Trump Would Get Too Close and Have Inappropriate Interactions With Contestants
Ramin noted in the book how Donald allegedly "violated the golden rule of reality TV: never get too close to the contestants" several times. The former POTUS would allegedly invite them over to his office and apartment to hang out.
In addition, the book alleged Donald had inappropriate interactions with The Apprentice female contestants.
"It was mostly among the men [on the show], where he’d say, 'Oh, she’s hot. Oh, I’d love to sleep with her.' Jennifer Murphy —that’s who he’d talk about,'" said Randal Pinkett in the book. "There’s no place for those conversations in a business context. It was unacceptable."
Several women came forward after the show ended, including Jennifer, who recalled Donald smacking her on her b--- after shooting an Access Hollywood segment. Summer Zervos also alleged Donald kissing and sexually assaulting her, though she did not reveal the complete details in the book.
Mark Burnett Reportedly Messed With the Cast
Several contestants accused Mark of his unfair treatment of them during their stints on the show.
Kristi Frank informed Ramin in the book that Donald pulled her out of the gym while working out and forced her to an interview in her gym clothes.
"'They messed with us. They said, 'Donald Trump will be watching you guys throughout the whole thing.' And they’d say, 'Oh, he’s watching you. He’s keeping tabs.' No, he wasn’t watching us! He had no idea what we were doing," Kristi said in the book, noting the businessman kept torturing the contestants.
Rob Flanagan revealed the alleged incidents of hazing, and Bowie Hogg divulged the times Mark brought the cameras into the bathroom despite promising not to do so.
Piers Morgan Claimed Omarosa Manigault Newman Wanted to Sleep With Him
Piers Morgan made a shocking claim in Ramin's newly published book regarding Omarosa Manigault Newman's alleged proposition for s-- to put on a "showmance" for The Apprentice viewers.
“She is one of the most appalling human beings I ever met in my entire life,” Piers said of Omarosa's wish to sleep with him. “She would literally do anything if she felt it would keep her on the show and get ratings."
Randal Pinkett Accused Donald Trump of Racism and Sexism
Before becoming the Season 4 winner, Randal received an option from Trump to share his win with Rebecca Jarvis. He declined afterward.
“In retrospect, I would argue this: it was a combination of racism and sexism," Randal noted in the book.
He added, "I think Donald’s a racist. And I think he consciously and unconsciously and deliberately cast Black people in a negative light."