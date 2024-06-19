11 Biggest Donald Trump Bombshells in 'The Apprentice' Tell-All Book

Variety Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh released the new book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which has revealed shocking information about The Apprentice franchise.

One of the stories that made headlines was about The Celebrity Apprentice contestant Clay Aiken claiming Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day had an affair.

The relationship was "not a well-kept secret," as Aubrey confirmed to Clay during a performance at an event in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Donald confirmed he was aware of the story about his son sleeping with one of the contestants.