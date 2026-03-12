or
Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Mocks 'Incompetent' Joe Biden's Multiple Falls and Confusion Despite Questions About His Own Health

split photo of donald trump and joe biden
Source: mega

Donald Trump often takes aim at the Democratic former president.

March 12 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump trolled his predecessor again at a Kentucky rally on Wednesday, March 11.

Referring to Joe Biden as "incompetent," Trump, 79, claimed the former president, now 83, would seem confused while trying to find the stairs to exit after giving a short speech.

"Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs," the POTUS then added. "He fell three times walking up, and the world watches.. they say, what the h--- is going on?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Sky News Australia/Facebook

Donald Trump mocked former President Joe Biden over his stumbles and falls.

Article continues below advertisement

'Biden Went Down for the Count'

image of Donald Trump said he 'admired' how Barack Obama would nonchalantly 'bop' down the stairs.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he 'admired' how Barack Obama would nonchalantly 'bop' down the stairs.

"When he fell at the Air Force Academy," Trump continued, "and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count."

The former real estate mogul — who continues to face questions about his own health — also noted that he "admired" how former President Barack Obama would "bop" down stairs.

Trump told the crowd at the Kentucky packaging facility that he "couldn't believe" Obama, 64, never suffered a "major fall" during his term.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Takes 'Extra Care' on Stairs

image of The POTUS himself is often seen taking stairs very cautiously.
Source: mega

The POTUS himself is often seen taking stairs very cautiously.

The U.S. commander-in-chief admitted that he "could slip," so he takes stairs "very slowly."

Trump has indeed on multiple occasions been captured descending the steps of Air Force One in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera.

The ex-reality TV star previously stated that he takes "extra care" on stairs these days, explaining that it's not advisable for him bounce down them like he once did.

Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Can't Escape Coverage of His Own Alleged Health Decline

image of Donald Trump's health has come under scrutiny since his second term.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's health has come under scrutiny since his second term.

Some on social media have even joked the Republican leader "needs an escalator" as he's repeatedly been seen maneuvering down stairs with caution.

Trump's timidness on steps has coincided with the public noticing his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.

As he nears the big 8-0, he's even earned himself the nickname "Dozy Don" due photographers catching him nodding off in more than one Cabinet meeting.

Donald Trump Is Reportedly 'Sensitive' to Joe Biden Comparisons

image of The president's allies have defended his health.
Source: mega

The president's allies have defended his health.

OK! reported in December 2025 that Trump can't stand the constant scrutiny about his health.

"He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates."

The Trump administration continues to shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive and physical decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."

