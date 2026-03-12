Donald Trump Mocks 'Incompetent' Joe Biden's Multiple Falls and Confusion Despite Questions About His Own Health
March 12 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump trolled his predecessor again at a Kentucky rally on Wednesday, March 11.
Referring to Joe Biden as "incompetent," Trump, 79, claimed the former president, now 83, would seem confused while trying to find the stairs to exit after giving a short speech.
"Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs," the POTUS then added. "He fell three times walking up, and the world watches.. they say, what the h--- is going on?"
'Biden Went Down for the Count'
"When he fell at the Air Force Academy," Trump continued, "and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count."
The former real estate mogul — who continues to face questions about his own health — also noted that he "admired" how former President Barack Obama would "bop" down stairs.
Trump told the crowd at the Kentucky packaging facility that he "couldn't believe" Obama, 64, never suffered a "major fall" during his term.
Donald Trump Takes 'Extra Care' on Stairs
The U.S. commander-in-chief admitted that he "could slip," so he takes stairs "very slowly."
Trump has indeed on multiple occasions been captured descending the steps of Air Force One in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera.
The ex-reality TV star previously stated that he takes "extra care" on stairs these days, explaining that it's not advisable for him bounce down them like he once did.
- Donald Trump, 79, Cautiously Grips Handrail Upon Arrival in South Korea After Don Lemon Claims the President 'Has Lost It'
- 'Should Not Be President': Donald Trump Mocked for Tripping Up Stairs of Air Force One After He Ridiculed Joe Biden for Same Stumble
- Joe Biden Stumbling Up the Stairs Again Sends Conservatives Into a Frenzy: 'This Is So Bad'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Can't Escape Coverage of His Own Alleged Health Decline
Some on social media have even joked the Republican leader "needs an escalator" as he's repeatedly been seen maneuvering down stairs with caution.
Trump's timidness on steps has coincided with the public noticing his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.
As he nears the big 8-0, he's even earned himself the nickname "Dozy Don" due photographers catching him nodding off in more than one Cabinet meeting.
Donald Trump Is Reportedly 'Sensitive' to Joe Biden Comparisons
OK! reported in December 2025 that Trump can't stand the constant scrutiny about his health.
"He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates."
The Trump administration continues to shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive and physical decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."