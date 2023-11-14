OK Magazine
Donald Trump Has 'Corrupted American Democracy,' Federal Judge Warns: 'Would Be Catastrophic' If He Was Re-Elected

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

J. Michael Luttig, a conservative federal judge, is warning others to not vote for Donald Trump as he continues to campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

In an interview with The Guardian, published on Monday, November 13, Luttig said if Trump, 77, were to win in the 2024 election, it "would be catastrophic for America’s democracy.”

Trump has “continued to maintain for three years that the election was stolen from him” with the “complete and total support of the Republican party,” Luttig stated, adding that the businessman has “corrupted American democracy and corrupted American elections and laid waste to Americans’ faith and confidence in their democracy to the extent that today millions and millions and millions of Americans no longer have faith and confidence in their elections."

As OK! previously reported, Luttig is not the only public figure trying to steer people of voting for Trump.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki is nervous for what's to come, especially since the former reality star recently spoke about putting his political rivals in jail if he gets the opportunity to do so.

Biden isn’t perfect” but “we have to understand what the alternative here is," she began of the current president.

"If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleashed troops on protesters and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it. And this time, he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things. Look, there’s a lot to be concerned about right now when it comes to a second Trump term," she stated.

"The speeches are getting much more disturbing and much more unhinged, and we should all hear it that way. It’s also important to talk about all of this and important to call it out. But there is nothing more important than digging into his actual plans. The faintest of silver linings here is that Trump is warning us in his own voice with a microphone on and a camera rolling. By the way, he’s telling us exactly what he plans to do. We all just need to listen," she continued.

