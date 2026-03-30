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Donald Trump Declares He's 'So Busy' Fighting Wars as He's Pressed on Ballroom Renovations

split of Donald Trump, White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said that while he's busy fighting wars, he still had time to ramble about his big beautiful ballroom while speaking to reporters.

March 30 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump addressed reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, March 29, defending his controversial $400 million White House ballroom project. During the session, he brandished architectural renderings and made several statements regarding the project's necessity despite his busy schedule.

Trump stated, "I thought I’d do this now because it’s easier. I’m so busy that I don’t have time to do this — I’m fighting wars and other things," but emphasized that the project is "very important" because it will be "the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.”

The 79-year-old POTUS claimed the U.S. military is building a "massive complex" underneath the ballroom, which he described as essentially a "shed" for the secure bunker below.

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The ballroom project, which involved demolishing the East Wing in October 2025, has faced significant criticism.

He also highlighted that the structure would feature high-grade bulletproof glass and a drone-proof roof.

Trump has claimed that the project is "ahead of schedule and under budget" and claimed it is funded entirely by private donors, with "not one dime of government money" being used.

The ballroom project, which involved demolishing the East Wing in October 2025, has faced significant criticism.

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image of Donald Trump said he's 'so busy' in a recent exchange with reporters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's 'so busy' in a recent exchange with reporters.

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Donald Trump's ballroom was criticized for its design flaws.

Recent reports in The New York Times had highlighted potential design flaws, such as "fake windows" and columns that block views, which Trump explicitly denied during what critics slammed as his “bonkers” Air Force One "show-and-tell" session.

Critics have questioned the prioritization of a luxury ballroom while the administration is actively managing military conflicts, such as ongoing strikes in Iran.

One savvy social media user noted, "I’d say he thinks he’s building the Taj Mahal, but that went bankrupt,” referring to his long-defunct Atlantic City casino.

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image of Donald Trump was mocked for only talking about his ballroom project.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for only talking about his ballroom project.

Journalist Nancy Levine Stearns noted that while the president hawks his ballroom to the country, “Americans can’t afford food, gas, healthcare.”

“The world is on fire. We're at war. More than a dozen Americans are dead. The economy is tanking. But let's talk about a ballroom,” noted another.

“'I'm so busy, between promoting my vanity ballroom project, organizing my Mar a Lago party, and trying to get in a round of golf,'” quipped another critic.

image of Some Republicans have blasted the president's priorities.
Source: MEGA

Some Republicans have blasted the president's priorities.

Even Republicans have blasted the POTUS’ priorities, with Senators Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) noting that the "optics were poor," with Murkowski stating it felt like "business as usual" in Washington to discuss a massive ballroom while citizens faced the impacts of a government shutdown and a war in Iran.

One veteran agreed, saying, “Trump has more plans for the ballroom than he does for Iran.”

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